Arti Singh-Deepak Chauhan Sangeet Ceremony: Brother Krushna Abhishek, Rashami Desai And Others Attend

Arti Singh's wedding festivities kicked off with a haldi ceremony, and it continued with a sangeet ceremony, which was an affair full of music and dance. Arti’s excitement was palpable as she and her fiancé, businessman Deepak Chauhan, enjoyed the festivities to the fullest. Also seen was her brother Krushna Abhishek and other family members, who looked stunning as they entered the venue.
Coming to Arti, she looked breathtaking in a bright green sleeveless lehenga embellished with golden embroidery. Deepak, on the other hand, wore a stylish safari suit. Krushna looked dapper in a black shimmering traditional outfit that sparkled under the event lights.
The trio—Arti, Dipak, and Krushna—were seen making the most of each moment and made sure to dance the night away with their relatives and friends.
Karan Singh Grover, who shares a close bond with Arti, shared her dance performance on 'Aangan Galiyan Chaubara Chod Chali Bachpan Sara' and 'Mujhe Saajan Ke Ghar Jaana Hai'. He wrote, "Congratulations for finding true love! @artisingh5 and @dipakchauhan09 (sic)."
Several videos from the event were shared by a paparazzo account, In one video, Arti Singh, her fiance, Deepak Chauhan, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmeera Shah and Sudesh Lahiri were seen giving sweet packets to the paparazzi present at the venue.
At Arti and Dipak's sangeet ceremony, several popular TV celebrities were seen marking their presence, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Yuvika Chaudhary, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, among others.
For those caught unaware, Arti made her acting debut in 2007, and even took part in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13'. Her wedding is scheduled for April 25 in Mumbai.