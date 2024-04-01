Art & Entertainment

Is Krushna Abhishek's Sister Arti Singh Engaged? Here's What The Actress Has To Say

On Sunday, Arti Singh shared a few pictures of herself on her Instagram handle in traditional attire and celebs congratulated her. Netizens speculated that she got engaged.

Earlier, there were reports that Krushna Abhishek's sister, Arti Singh is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan this year in April. Both have been in a relationship for more than a year now. Arti's latest pictures sparked engagement rumours as celebs like Bipash Basu, Kashmera Shah and others congratulated her. Some people also speculated that Arti has purchased a new apartment in Mumbai, so that might be the reason celebs have congratuated her.

On Mnonday, when the Free Press Journal contacted Arti to ask her about the new pics, the 'Bigg Boss' fame actress said that she will officially announce everything soon.

When Arti was asked about the engagement rumours, she said, "No no, nothing like that. I will let you know and if something like that happens, I will announce myself."

On Sunday, the ‘Waaris’ actress shared a few pictures of herself on her Instagram handle where she was seen wearing a red saree, gold jewellery, bangles and gajra. She captioned the post, ''Laal ishq'' and added a red heart emoji.

Earlier, a report in Hindustan Times stated that Arti will get married either in April or May. A source said, “Arti wants to get married in the coming months. She is looking at two months, both April and May, in whichever month she will get the venue of her choice.”

The same report also revealed that Arti wants a low-key wedding and she is planning to host her wedding and the wedding festivities in Mumbai so that everyone can attend it.

“Arti will have all the functions, including a bachelorette party very close to the wedding. The Punjabi festivities of haldi, mehndi and the main pheras will all take place at one venue in the city. The wedding guest list will include everyone from her uncle-actor Govinda to Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla’s family, Shehnaaz Gill, and many other friends from the industry,'' added the source.

