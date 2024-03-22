Art & Entertainment

Rashami Desai To Play Role Based On Writer, Professor Nivedita Menon In 'Jahangir National University'

Actress Rashami Desai will reportedly be seen in the upcoming movie 'Jahangir National University' (JNU), where she's playing a character based on the life of writer and professor Nivedita Menon.

I
IANS
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Photo: Instagram
Actress Rashami Desai will reportedly be seen in the upcoming movie 'Jahangir National University' (JNU), where she's playing a character based on the life of writer and professor Nivedita Menon.

The actress said: "First of all, a huge thanks to all my fans and supporters for waiting so patiently to see me on-screen. It was a conscious decision to take a bit of a break in order to do the kind of things I wanted to do on-screen. I have truly put my blood, sweat and all my efforts to get into the skin of my character and do complete justice to it.”

“A lot of people's faith and belief is associated with me and the project and it's my moral responsibility to take care of all of it. As an actor, right from the research and preparation stage to doing everything that's needed to get deep into the character, I have done everything,” she said.

Rashmi added: “Now, it's time for the audience to see and decide how they feel about the movie and my performance. I am pretty confident that people are going to love it and the movie will create a roaring impact all over the country. Fingers crossed. Thank you so much to everyone for showing me so much love after the promo. It truly means the world to me."

According to IMDb, the film is about a small towner Sourabh Sharma, who is now a student of JNU. There he gets restless with the various activities of left-wing students, who are anti-national and raises his voice against them. What follows is a series of events.

