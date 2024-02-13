Rashami Desai Slams Ranveer Singh-Johnny Sins' Viral Ad: It's A Humiliation To TV Industry

She added, “Coz we always made feel smaller and treated like one. Actors really wanna work on big screen too, this is exactly how we get treated. Everyone is working hard. But I’m sorry, TV show pe sab nahi dikhate (People don’t show it). This all happens on big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this is really check for all the TV industry coz I feel it’s a slap. May be I’m over reacting but we show culture and love to our audience. And I’m hurt coz I have a respectful journey in TV industry. Hope you’ll will understand the emotion (sic).”