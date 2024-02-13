Rashami Desai Slams Ranveer Singh-Johnny Sins' Viral Ad: It's A Humiliation To TV Industry

On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh took everyone by surprise when he shared a video of a commercial with adult film star Johnny Sins. Ranveer and Johnny shared the same screen for an ad for a men's sexual healthcare brand. It left everyone in splits and several celebs also commented on it. But television actress Rashami Desai is not happy with it. Read on to know why.
The commercial was a parody of a typical Indian saas-bahu daily soap. Ranveer plays Johnny's elder brother who asks the latter's wife why she is leaving their house. Johnny's wife tells Ranveer that he can't perform well on bed. Ranveer then gives his brother a packet of the brand and Johnny takes a capsule and satisfies his wife.
Rashami Desai took to her Instagram handle to express her disappointment over the ad. She wrote in her Instagram Stories, “I’ve started my work from a regional film industry. And then started working in television industry. People call it a small screen. Where normal people watch news, cricket, all the Bollywood films also and much more. After watching this reel, which is highly unexpected, I felt it’s a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television (sic).”
She added, “Coz we always made feel smaller and treated like one. Actors really wanna work on big screen too, this is exactly how we get treated. Everyone is working hard. But I’m sorry, TV show pe sab nahi dikhate (People don’t show it). This all happens on big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this is really check for all the TV industry coz I feel it’s a slap. May be I’m over reacting but we show culture and love to our audience. And I’m hurt coz I have a respectful journey in TV industry. Hope you’ll will understand the emotion (sic).”
What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins' ad?