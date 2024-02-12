Actor Ranveer Singh has collaborated with the American actor of the adult film industry, Johnny Sins for an ad. They have come together for a sexual health and wellness brand. Ranveer, who is the brand ambassador of the men's wellness brand, has played Johnny’s elder brother. The ad is set against the backdrop of an Indian television drama. The characters are seen talking about sexual problems.
The video begins with a lady who wants to leave her in-laws house. Ranveer tries to stop his sister-in-law and asks the reason behind it. She says she is leaving her husband (played by Sins) because he is having problems performing in bed.
Then there comes a twist when the sister-in-law falls off the balcony and Ranveer throws Johnny a box of medicines to help him perform better. Johnny takes a pill and satisfies his wife by the time both land on the ground. They video ends with Ranveer telling Johnny to take 'bold care' of his wife. It has gone viral and not only the common men, celebs have also reacted to it.
Filmmaker Hardik Mehta commented, ''Miiiiiiiind is blown….. Johnny Khud'' while Vishal Dadlani wrote, ''Hahahahahahahahahahahaha, epic!'' Kanika Kapoor called it, ''Tooo good !''. ''What even 😂!!!'', wrote Karan Tacker.
For the unversed, the ad is part of the campaign, #TakeBoldCareOfHer. In a press release, Ranveer said, “I’m here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it’s a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men’s sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country''.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.