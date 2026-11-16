Indranil Khan Vs Kalyan Banerjee: West Bengal Chhath Puja Row Deepens

"This is a festival of the Sanatan tradition. Certain people, driven by a narrow-minded, regressive mindset, tried to create such divisions. They would claim that the Ganpati festival belongs only to the Marathis, that Chhath belongs only to the people of Bihar, or that Ram Navami belongs only to Uttar Pradesh. They did all this out of a petty, regressive mentality and for the sake of vote-bank appeasement politics. The people themselves have shattered it. The public has made it clear that while our diverse traditions remain, at the end of the day, we are all Indians," Adhikari said.