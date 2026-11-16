Indranil Khan Vs Kalyan Banerjee: West Bengal Chhath Puja Row Deepens

West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan criticised TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee over his remarks on Chhath Puja
Banerjee had questioned arrangements for Chhath Puja and alleged that West Bengal had been taken over by non-Bengalis
Khan accused the TMC and the Left of dividing people and failing to work in the interest of Bengalis
West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan on Monday sharply criticised Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee over his remarks on Chhath Puja and accused the TMC of indulging in "divisive politics".
Banerjee had questioned the BJP government over arrangements for Chhath Puja and alleged that the state had been "taken over" by non-Bengalis. He asked, "Does West Bengal belong to Bengalis or Biharis?"
The exchange has added to a political row over festival arrangements in West Bengal.
Khan's Strong Counterattack
Responding to Banerjee’s remarks, Khan accused the TMC and the Left of dividing people and failing to work for Bengalis. "Is it Bengali culture to carry Maa Kali on a prison van? Is it Bengali culture to stop Durga Visarjan for Muharram? Was it in the interest of Bengalis to fire bullets on students demanding the appointment of a teacher for Bengali language at Daribhit? They do divisive politics and nothing else. Had they worked in the interest of Bengalis, 15 years of TMC rule and 34 years of Left rule would have made something good out of Bengal," Khan said.
He also argued that the country draws strength from its diversity. Khan said people from different backgrounds have contributed to the nation and added that making arrangements for Chhath Puja was the government’s responsibility.
"Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat. People of various diversities contribute towards the country...Everyone has the right to participate in their festival, and it is the duty of the government to stand with them. But TMC and Left didn't do their duty," Khan said.
Banerjee's Earlier Charge
The row began earlier when Banerjee accused the BJP of "destroying Bengali culture" after Howrah Station was decked up for Chhath Puja. He also questioned the Suvendu Adhikari government while attacking the scale and symbolism of the festival preparations.
"Are there Bengalis in West Bengal anymore? Does West Bengal belong to Bengalis or rogue Biharis? Does practising Sanatan dharma mean cutting off Bengalis and establishing Biharis? BJP will destroy the Bengali culture. I was surprised to see Howrah station decked up like that for Chhath. Such decorations are not put up for Durga Puja," Banerjee said.
He then widened his attack to a broader demographic and political charge. "Bengalis have become second-category citizens in West Bengal; the state has been completely taken over by non-Bengalis... Bengalis will cease to exist if this continues for five more years," Banerjee said.
The chief minister described the criticism of Chhath Puja in the state as "vote-bank appeasement politics". He framed the issue as an attempt to divide festivals and communities along regional lines.
"This is a festival of the Sanatan tradition. Certain people, driven by a narrow-minded, regressive mindset, tried to create such divisions. They would claim that the Ganpati festival belongs only to the Marathis, that Chhath belongs only to the people of Bihar, or that Ram Navami belongs only to Uttar Pradesh. They did all this out of a petty, regressive mentality and for the sake of vote-bank appeasement politics. The people themselves have shattered it. The public has made it clear that while our diverse traditions remain, at the end of the day, we are all Indians," Adhikari said.
The exchange has now turned a debate over festival arrangements into a wider political fight over identity, culture and representation in West Bengal.
(With ANI Inputs)