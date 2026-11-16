Prince William and Princess Catherine are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 18 during their three-day visit to India.
The meeting is expected to focus on strengthening India-UK cooperation in trade, investment, technology, education, clean energy and security.
The Mumbai leg will include the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, alongside engagements highlighting cultural, sporting and people-to-people ties between the two countries.
Britain’s Prince William and Princess Catherine are set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 18, as part of their three-day visit to India, which begins in Mumbai on Monday. The meeting, confirmed by British officials, is expected to highlight the growing partnership between India and the United Kingdom, with cooperation in trade, investment, defence, technology, education and climate action among the key areas of engagement. The royal couple’s visit will also centre on the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, an environmental initiative founded by William to recognise solutions to global challenges.
Modi Meeting to Focus on Strengthening UK-India Ties
The meeting in New Delhi will take place on Wednesday, following the royal couple’s engagements in Mumbai. Acting British High Commissioner to India Ben Miller said Modi would meet the Prince and Princess of Wales to celebrate the partnership between the two countries and discuss areas of future cooperation. The discussions are expected to cover shared priorities under the India-UK Vision 2035 framework, including technology, investment, clean energy, education and security. Modi is expected to return from the Philippines, where he is attending the ASEAN and East Asia summits, in time for the meeting.
The visit will mark William and Catherine’s second official trip to India as a couple, following their visit in April 2016, when they also met Modi. Their latest engagement comes as both countries seek to deepen cooperation across economic and strategic sectors. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said the meeting reflected the importance of the bilateral relationship and the role the royal couple could play in celebrating and strengthening ties. The visit also marks their first joint overseas trip in four years.
Earthshot Prize, Climate Action to Take Centre Stage
A major highlight of the Mumbai leg will be the sixth annual Earthshot Prize ceremony on November 17. Founded by William in 2020, the initiative recognises innovative solutions to environmental challenges across five categories. Five winners will each receive £1 million to help scale up their projects. The 2026 ceremony is expected to bring together environmental innovators, business leaders and prominent figures from India and abroad.
The royal couple’s programme in Mumbai will also include engagements highlighting India-UK cultural and sporting connections. Their itinerary features a street-cricket event, a Mumbai Metro ride and interactions linked to India’s film industry. Catherine is also expected to participate in engagements connected to her work on early childhood development. Her presence marks a significant return to a major overseas royal engagement following her cancer treatment in 2024. The visit is therefore expected to combine environmental diplomacy with efforts to highlight the longstanding people-to-people links between the two countries.