Modi Meeting to Focus on Strengthening UK-India Ties

The meeting in New Delhi will take place on Wednesday, following the royal couple’s engagements in Mumbai. Acting British High Commissioner to India Ben Miller said Modi would meet the Prince and Princess of Wales to celebrate the partnership between the two countries and discuss areas of future cooperation. The discussions are expected to cover shared priorities under the India-UK Vision 2035 framework, including technology, investment, clean energy, education and security. Modi is expected to return from the Philippines, where he is attending the ASEAN and East Asia summits, in time for the meeting.