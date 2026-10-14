Ajinkya Rahane reflected on playing tennis-ball cricket with Prince William in London
The match was held on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace as part of the Earthshot Prize countdown
Sourav Ganguly, Brian Lara, Joe Root and Harry Brook also joined the gathering
Ajinkya Rahane has looked back on his appearance with Prince William in London, where the former India Test captain joined a tennis-ball cricket match tied to the Earthshot Prize countdown. The event linked cricket with environmental sustainability and set up next month’s awards ceremony in Mumbai.
Rahane was invited by HRH Prince William for the friendly game, which was held as part of the build-up to the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, an initiative of The Royal Foundation. Rahane, who recently called time on an illustrious career, was part of a gathering that brought together royalty and leading names from cricket.
The event mattered beyond the novelty of the setting. The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be held in Mumbai next month, taking the initiative to India for the first time and putting the spotlight on solutions aimed at repairing the planet.
Sourav Ganguly and Brian Lara Also Joined
The match unfolded on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace. The ceremonial roadway is usually reserved for grand royal processions, which gave the cricket session an unusual backdrop.
Rahane was not the only big name there. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, West Indies legend Brian Lara and England stars Joe Root and Harry Brook were part of the gathering.
The line-up underlined the crossover between sport and the environmental campaign around the Earthshot Prize. The London event used cricket’s pull to draw attention to the awards before they move to Mumbai next month.
Rahane reflected on the occasion in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday. He described the setting and the wider message around the event in his own words.
"Cricket has taken me to some remarkable venues across the world, but playing tennis-ball cricket right on The Mall in London with Buckingham Palace in the backdrop is an experience that will stay with me for a long time,” he said.
He then wrote: “Yesterday was about celebrating the shared love for the game between India and the UK, but more importantly, shining a light on a cause that matters far beyond the boundary ropes. It was a privilege to spend time with HRH Prince William and catch up with wonderful friends and icons of the sport Dada, Brian Lara, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Danni and everyone else who brought so much joy to the pitch."
"We spoke about the unifying spirit of cricket, our memories of playing in England and back home in India, and the responsibility we share toward the future,” added Rahane.
Rahane also linked the event directly to next month’s ceremony in Mumbai.
“The energy was set for what promises to be an impactful moment: The Earthshot Prize heading to Mumbai this November. Repairing and protecting our planet across nature, clean air, oceans, waste reduction, and climate requires the same values the sport teaches us every day discipline, collective effort, and genuine intent. A memorable morning in London for a cause that deserves all our support. Looking forward to welcoming The Earthshot Prize to my home city next month.”
Earthshot Prize Background
Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020. The prize seeks to discover, recognise and support innovative solutions towards repairing the planet.
This year’s edition carries added weight for India. The sixth edition will mark the prize’s debut in the country.
The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 17, 2026.