Captain Shreyas Iyer Jumps Three Places To Reach Career-Best T20I Rankings

The ICC released the latest T20I rankings on Wednesday, October 14.
Shreyas Iyer climbed to a career-best position of No. 4 with 798 rating points.
India have three batters in the T20I top five and four in the top 10—the most for any nation.
India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has jumped three places in the ICC T20I Batters' Rankings following his performances against the West Indies series.
In the latest rankings update released on Wednesday, October 14, Iyer climbed to a career-best position of No. 4 with 798 rating points. India's Ishan Kishan continues to top the chart at No. 1, while Abhishek Sharma sits at No. 2.
With this update, India now boast three batters in the top five and four in the top 10—the most for any nation in T20I cricket.
ICC Men's T20Is Batter Rankings (TOP-10)
|Position
|TEAM
|Player
|Rating
|1
|IND
|Ishan Kishan
|904
|2
|India
|Abhishek Sharma
|891
|3
|Pakistan
|Sahibzada Farhan
|883
|4
|India
|Shreyas Iyer
|798
|5
|England
|Harry Brook
|793
|6
|England
|Jos Buttler
|789
|7
|South Africa
|Dewald Brevis
|789
|8
|England
|Phil Salt
|775
|9
|India
|Tilak Varma
|731
|10
|Sri Lanka
|Pathum Nissanka
|720
Shreyas Iyer scored the maiden T20I century of his career in the opening match against the West Indies in Lucknow.
He has accumulated 143 runs in the series at an average of 71.50 and an explosive strike rate of 226.98, making him the third-highest run-scorer in the series so far.
West Indies Test captain Roston Chase also made significant gains in the ICC T20I bowling rankings on the back of his six wickets—the most by any bowler in the ongoing series. Chase jumped 24 places to 23rd in the bowling charts while also climbing two spots to No. 3 in the T20I all-rounders' rankings.