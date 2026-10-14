Captain Shreyas Iyer Jumps Three Places To Reach Career-Best T20I Rankings

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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ICC Rankings: In the latest rankings update released on Wednesday, October 14, Iyer climbed to a career-best position of No. 4 with 798 rating points. With the update, India now have three batters in the top-5 rankings.

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India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights Indias captain Shreyas Iye
India's captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates his century during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Summary of this article

  • The ICC released the latest T20I rankings on Wednesday, October 14.

  • Shreyas Iyer climbed to a career-best position of No. 4 with 798 rating points.

  • India have three batters in the T20I top five and four in the top 10—the most for any nation.

India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has jumped three places in the ICC T20I Batters' Rankings following his performances against the West Indies series.

In the latest rankings update released on Wednesday, October 14, Iyer climbed to a career-best position of No. 4 with 798 rating points. India's Ishan Kishan continues to top the chart at No. 1, while Abhishek Sharma sits at No. 2.

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With this update, India now boast three batters in the top five and four in the top 10—the most for any nation in T20I cricket.

ICC Men's T20Is Batter Rankings (TOP-10)

PositionTEAMPlayerRating
1INDIshan Kishan904
2IndiaAbhishek Sharma891
3PakistanSahibzada Farhan883
4IndiaShreyas Iyer798
5EnglandHarry Brook793
6EnglandJos Buttler789
7South AfricaDewald Brevis789
8EnglandPhil Salt775
9IndiaTilak Varma731
10Sri LankaPathum Nissanka720

Shreyas Iyer scored the maiden T20I century of his career in the opening match against the West Indies in Lucknow.

He has accumulated 143 runs in the series at an average of 71.50 and an explosive strike rate of 226.98, making him the third-highest run-scorer in the series so far.

West Indies Test captain Roston Chase also made significant gains in the ICC T20I bowling rankings on the back of his six wickets—the most by any bowler in the ongoing series. Chase jumped 24 places to 23rd in the bowling charts while also climbing two spots to No. 3 in the T20I all-rounders' rankings.

Related Content
Composte image of Shreyas Iyer doing concentration practice before coming to bat and getting dismissed by Roston Chase on just 1 run - Screengrab/Jiohotstar
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates after the wicket of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls a delivery during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 - (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)
India's captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the third and final T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma

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