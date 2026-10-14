India Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Hyderabad Weather Forecast, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

The fourth T20I between India and the West Indies will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
India lead the five-match series 2–1 and will look to clinch it on Wednesday, while the Windies will fight to level the score.
The pitch in Hyderabad heavily favours the batters. Across the three T20Is hosted at this venue, the average first-innings score stands at a massive 230.
The West Indies will look to level the series when they take on India in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14. The Caribbean side certainly has the firepower to do so.
They have already shown glimpses of why they remain one of the most feared sides in T20I cricket, despite experiencing a dip in other formats.
They chased down a massive target of 250 against India in the second T20I. This marked the second-highest successful run chase in T20I history, sitting just behind South Africa's 259 against the Windies.
Pitches in this series have heavily favoured the batters, with both teams combining to post 200-plus totals four times across six innings. Aside from the first T20I—where the West Indies were bowled out for 171 before India chased the target—the 200-run mark has been breached in every single innings.
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is widely regarded as a batting paradise in the shortest format. In the three T20Is hosted at this venue, the average score stands at a staggering 208.
When factoring in IPL and domestic fixtures, the picture becomes even grimmer for the bowlers. The 250-run mark has been breached six times at this ground, highlighted by Punjab's mammoth 310/5 against Bengal in 2025.
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Key Stats
|Total Intl Matches Played
|3
|Average First Innings Score
|230
|Average Second Innings Score
|186
|Highest Total
|297/6 (India Vs Bangladesh)
|Lowest Innings Score
|164/7 (Bangladesh Vs India)
|Highest Wicket Taker
|Yuzvender Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Tanzim Hasan Sakib (3 each)
|Highest Run Scorer
|Virat Kohli (153)
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Weather Report
Hyderabad fans can expect a warm and mostly dry evening for the fourth T20I. The toss will be under skies of around 27°C with less than 5% chance of rain for a full 40-over encounter.
Skies will clear later in the nite but with humidity levels increasing the dew could be a big factor. The captain who wins the toss is likely to choose to bowl first, with dew expected to make for a wet outfield in the latter half of the game.