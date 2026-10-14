India Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Hyderabad Weather Forecast, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

Hyderabad fans can expect a warm and mostly dry evening for the fourth T20I. The toss will be under skies of around 27°C with less than 5% chance of rain for a full 40-over encounter.



Skies will clear later in the nite but with humidity levels increasing the dew could be a big factor. The captain who wins the toss is likely to choose to bowl first, with dew expected to make for a wet outfield in the latter half of the game.