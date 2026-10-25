India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd ODI: Head-To-Head Record & BCA Stadium Pitch Report

India Women lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after a dominant nine-wicket win in the opener
Pratika Rawal's unbeaten century and Shree Charani's four-wicket haul powered India's victory
India will look to seal the series in the second ODI at Vadodara's BCA Stadium on October 25
India Women will look to seal the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe Women when the teams meet in the second match at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Sunday, October 25. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST.
The hosts made a dominant start to the series, securing a nine-wicket victory in the opening ODI. Shree Charani led the bowling attack with career-best figures of 4/23, while Kranti Gaud claimed three wickets as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 197.
India's batters then completed the chase with ease. Pratika Rawal struck an unbeaten 100, while Shafali Verma smashed 64 not out off just 33 deliveries. Smriti Mandhana also contributed as India cruised to victory with nine wickets in hand.
India will aim to carry that momentum into Sunday's contest and wrap up the series. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, need a stronger showing with the bat after their top order struggled in the first ODI.
Beloved Biza's half-century was one of the few positives for the visitors, who will look to produce a more competitive performance under captain Josephine Nkomo.
India have carried their winning run into the ODI series after sweeping the T20I leg 3-0 and will now look to keep the momentum going in Vadodara.
India Women vs Zimbabwe Women ODI Head-To-Head Record
India Women won the first ODI on October 23, 2026, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The opening match was also the first ODI meeting between the two sides, giving India a perfect record in their head-to-head contest so far.
Matches played: 1
India Women won: 1
Zimbabwe Women won: 0
BCA Stadium, Vadodara: Pitch Report
The BCA Stadium in Kotambi is expected to offer favourable conditions for batters, with even bounce, good carry and a fast outfield allowing them to play their shots. Those who get through the initial overs could find it easier to build their innings and score runs freely.
Fast bowlers may find some movement with the new ball, offering an early opportunity to trouble the batters. As the innings progresses, the pitch could slow down, bringing spinners into play during the middle overs.
Dew later in the day could also influence proceedings by making the ball harder to grip.
Captains may factor in these conditions when making their decisions at the toss, although the actual behaviour of the surface will become clearer once the match gets underway.
India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd ODI: Squads
India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandani Sharma
Zimbabwe Women Squad: Modester Mupachikwa(w), Loryn Phiri, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda(c), Tendai Makusha, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Francisca Chipare, Kelis Ndhlovu, Josephine Nkomo