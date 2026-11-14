India Vs New Zealand, 5th ODI Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Mount Maunganui?

Shreyas Iyer didn't have the greatest start to his ODI captaincy career as India lost to New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the five-match series by a massive margin of 224 runs on Friday, November 13.
India will face New Zealand again in less than 48 hours to not only avenge the humiliating defeat, but also to clinch the series. India lead 2-1, with New Zealand looking to level the scoreline.
New Zealand will look to carry the momentum from the last match, where they performed well across all three departments—batting, bowling, and fielding—despite a few dropped chances.
Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 333 in the very last over of their innings. Will Young top-scored for the visitors with 125 off 108 balls. Then came the Matt Henry show, leaving India reeling at 0/3 after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer were sent back to the pavilion in the very first over.
However, it was a welcome relief for fans to witness a rain-free match after the first three encounters were heavily interrupted. The third ODI between the two teams was entirely washed out without a ball being bowled.
Let's see what the weather has in store for the series-deciding final match.
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI, Weather Report
The match will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui—the same venue where the 4th ODI took place. However, this time the weather report is far from ideal for cricket fans.
There is little to no chance of rain in the afternoon when the match is scheduled to start. However, the chance of rain increases as evening approaches, climbing to 40 percent and remaining steady throughout the night.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 21°C and dip to a low of 17°C.
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI, Pitch Report
The pitch at Bay Oval will also provide assistance to the fast bowlers early in the innings. The ball is expected to bounce, swing, and seam. Batters will have to grind it out initially to settle in and score runs, as the surface will ease out after the opening overs.
Meanwhile, spinners will have a much bigger say in the second innings compared to the first.