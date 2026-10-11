Abhishek Sharma struck 69 off 30 balls to give India a flying start in Indore
Arshdeep Singh took 3/44 and removed key West Indies batters at crucial stages
India posted 223 all out after a late batting collapse from 115 for 1
West Indies were restricted to 209 for seven while chasing 224 in the third T20I
India now lead the five-match series 2-1 after the win on Sunday
India beat West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20I in Indore on Sunday. Abhishek Sharma’s 69 off 30 balls and Arshdeep Singh’s 3/44 drove the result, and India now lead the five-match series 2-1.
Chasing 224, West Indies finished on 209 for seven. India had made 223 all out after a late wobble, but Abhishek’s blazing start and Arshdeep’s spell gave them just enough to close out the contest.
Abhishek gave India the early charge with a 30-ball innings packed with six sixes and five fours. Arshdeep then struck at key moments, removing West Indies captain Shai Hope early before returning for Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul to shut the chase down.
India Batting Surge
India made 223 all out, but a sloppy phase in the middle overs took some shine off what had looked possible at one stage. Abhishek tore into the bowling and shared 108 for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan off just 40 balls.
Abhishek’s 69 came off 30 balls and included 6x6 and 5x4. Kishan made 37 and played the support role as India surged after a watchful start on a track that showed some variable bounce.
The charge began in the third over. Roston Chase was hit for a four over cover and then two sixes as Abhishek stamped control on the innings and raced to his 14th T20 half-century off 18 balls.
India looked set for more than 250 while Abhishek and Kishan were in full flow. The momentum changed in the ninth over when Chase adjusted his length, had Kishan stumped after Hope whipped the bails off and then trapped Shreyas Iyer leg before for 1 three balls later.
It was the third time in the series that Chase dismissed Kishan. Abhishek soon miscued a short ball from Shamar Springer and fell, while Dhir holed out at long-off in the 11th over as India slipped from 115 for 1 to 223 all out.
The slide continued late in the innings. Tilak Varma, after making 28, was run out in the 17th over when he was still making his way back as Gudakesh Motie broke the stumps off the throw from the wicketkeeper, and Axar Patel was run out for 20 shortly after a mix-up with Arshdeep.
Arshdeep Seals Chase
Arshdeep struck early. He bowled West Indies skipper Shai Hope for 5 in the second over and left the chase wobbling from the start.
West Indies never fully recovered from that blow. Shimron Hetmyer, who got an early lifeline, made 43 off 26 balls with 4x6 and 6x2 but could not turn it into the long innings his side needed.
Naman Dhir (2/39) ended Hetmyer’s stay in the seventh over with an angled-in delivery. In the 10th over, Rovman Powell fell for 5 trying to clear the ropes off Axar Patel.
Kamil Pooran made 42 off 27 balls with 6x3 and 4x6. He struggled for timing through the middle of the chase, then briefly broke free in the 11th over by hitting Dhir for three sixes before Arshdeep caught him at square leg to give the bowler the last word.
Arshdeep returned to remove Rutherford for 32 and Keemo Paul for 10 to close out the match. India vice-captain Tilak Varma, who had been run out earlier in the first half, redeemed himself with two sharp catches in the deep as India tightened their grip and restricted West Indies to 209 for 7.