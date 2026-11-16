Arshdeep Singh starred with bat and ball as India beat New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth ODI to clinch the series 3-1
Arshdeep's Instagram caption “Vivian Siraj" for Mohammed Siraj went viral after their crucial 26-run last-wicket stand
Arshdeep was named Player of the Match (3/30 and 14 off 4), while Gurnoor Brar won Player of the Series
Arshdeep Singh had plenty to celebrate after India's 22-run victory over New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 15).
The left-arm pacer played a decisive role in the series finale, contributing with both bat and ball as India clinched the five-match series 3-1.
Batting first, India were bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs. Just when the innings looked set to end without much of a flourish, Arshdeep and Mohammed Siraj produced a crucial late-order partnership.
The pair added 26 runs off just 10 deliveries for the final wicket, with both batters contributing 14 runs each.
Arshdeep's brief but explosive stay included two sixes off Jacob Duffy. He began with a maximum off the very first delivery he faced before clearing the ropes again on the third ball. Those late runs proved valuable as New Zealand, chasing 210 for victory, were restricted to 187 in 48.1 overs, falling 22 runs short.
The 27-year-old then made an impact with the ball, returning figures of 3/30 in his 10 overs. Siraj also chipped in with two wickets, finishing with 2/50. Their contributions at both ends of the innings helped India seal the series decider.
Arshdeep was subsequently named Player of the Match for his all-round performance of 14 runs off four balls and three wickets for 30 runs. Gurnoor Brar, meanwhile, received the Player of the Series award.
Following India's victory, Arshdeep shared a collection of photographs from the match on Instagram. While the pictures captured some of the team's celebrations, it was his playful captions for his teammates that drew attention.
One photograph showed him celebrating a dismissal alongside wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, which he captioned “Chotu bhaiya". In another picture with Virat Kohli, Arshdeep wrote “Mera king NZ aagea."
However, it was his caption for Siraj that particularly caught the internet's attention. The seventh photograph in the series showed the two fast bowlers heading towards the dugout after India's innings. Arshdeep simply wrote “Vivian Siraj."
The reference came after the pair's important last-wicket stand, which added valuable runs to India's total and ultimately proved significant in the 22-run victory.
He also became only the third Indian batter to hit two sixes while batting at the tail end of an ODI innings. Venkatesh Prasad and Mohammed Shami had previously achieved the feat.
He also became the third Indian batter to hit two sixes while batting at the end of an ODI innings. Venkatesh Prasad and Mohammed Shami had previously achieved the milestone.