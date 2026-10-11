Tilak Varma And Axar Patel Pull Off A Pakistan-Style Run-Out Blunder During India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I | Watch

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Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Tilak Varma suffered a bizarre run-out after a costly mix-up with Axar Patel in the IND vs WI 3rd T20I, departing for 28 off 16 deliveries

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India vs West Indies 3rd T20I, Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma And Axar Patel Pull Off A Pakistan-Style Run-Out Blunder During India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I Photo: Screengrab/Jiohotstar
Summary of this article

  • Tilak Varma was run out for 28 off 16 balls after a bizarre mix-up with Axar Patel

  • The Indian batter struck four boundaries and looked well set for a late flourish

  • West Indies capitalised on the confusion to claim a crucial wicket in the 17th over

India suffered a frustrating batting collapse in the third T20I against West Indies at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 11, 2026. After being asked to bat first, the hosts made a flying start through Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 69 off just 30 deliveries.

However, West Indies fought back with regular wickets, putting India's batting depth under pressure. With the home side looking to post a competitive total, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel were tasked with providing crucial runs in the middle and death overs. But a moment of confusion between the two Indian batters resulted in a costly dismissal that further dented the hosts' innings.

Tilak Varma and Axar Patel Pull Off a Pakistan-Like Blunder

Tilak Varma's promising innings ended in bizarre fashion after a costly mix-up with Axar Patel left India seven wickets down. The left-hander departed for 28 off 16 deliveries, having struck four boundaries and looked well set to provide a late flourish.

Also Check: India Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I

The incident unfolded in the 17th over against Gudakesh Motie. Axar flicked a low full toss towards the leg side, where Kamil Pooran made an effort to stop the ball near the boundary. Mistaking the situation for a boundary, Tilak and Axar briefly lost track of the ball and their running.

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Axar sensed something was wrong and ensured he returned safely to his crease. Tilak, however, was caught short while attempting to get back, allowing the West Indies to complete a crucial run-out.

It was a frustrating end to Tilak's knock, particularly with India needing late runs after losing wickets in clusters. The dismissal handed West Indies another breakthrough as they continued to claw their way back into the contest.

West Indies Capitalise on India's Batting Collapse

The run-out was part of a difficult middle and lower-order phase for India, who had looked set for a huge total after Abhishek Sharma's explosive innings. West Indies' bowlers kept striking at regular intervals and prevented the hosts from building another substantial partnership.

India eventually finished on 223 all out in 20 overs, leaving West Indies a target of 224 to win the third T20I.

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