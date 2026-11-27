Mumbai Indians have reappointed five-time title-winning skipper Rohit Sharma as captain ahead of their landmark 20th IPL season in 2027, following Hardik Pandya’s trade to Punjab Kings after a three-year stint without silverware

Turning directly toward the camera, Rohit delivers a pointed line—"Smile, everybody smile," which also served as the post's caption—before walking away as the stadium chants of "Mumbai cha raja kaun? Rohit Sharma" build in the background, signaling the return of Wankhede’s favorite leader.

To mark the homecoming, Mumbai Indians unveiled a dramatic, theatrical announcement video on Instagram. The clip opens with Rohit walking in slow motion through a dimly lit warehouse. Approaching a draped setup, he pulls back the cover to reveal a detailed miniature model of Mumbai city with the iconic Wankhede Stadium resting beneath it.

However, the transition failed to deliver silverware, with MI missing the playoffs twice across three seasons. Earlier this month, Mumbai traded Hardik to Punjab Kings in exchange for pacer Arshdeep Singh, leaving the leadership role vacant before the management turned back to Rohit to restore stability .

The move closes a turbulent leadership chapter for the franchise. Ahead of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians had acquired Hardik Pandya via an all-cash trade from Gujarat Titans and controversially handed him the captaincy, abruptly ending Rohit’s 11-year reign.

Mumbai Indians officially reappointed Rohit Sharma as captain ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The five-time champions confirmed the decision on Friday, November 27, bringing back their most successful skipper to lead the franchise into its landmark 20th campaign. Having previously guided the Blue and Gold to titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, Rohit returns to command the dressing room after a three-year gap.

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