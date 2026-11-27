Parliament will reconvene from November 30 for essential government business.
Delimitation and women's reservation bills may return to the agenda.
NDA needs more Opposition support to secure the required majority.
Parliament is scheduled to meet again for a brief sitting from November 30, amid speculation that the government may bring back bills related to delimitation and women's reservation.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, seeking to reconvene the two Houses on different dates.
However, the government has not confirmed which bills will be taken up, saying only that the sitting will be used to conduct “essential Government Business”.
The Lok Sabha will meet on November 30, followed by the Rajya Sabha on December 2. Both Houses may adjourn on December 3, depending on the business scheduled.
Opposition Questions Government's Move To Reconvene Parliament
The government's decision to keep the Monsoon Session from being formally prorogued had raised questions from Opposition parties ahead of Thursday's announcement of sitting of Parliament. Rijiju has maintained that the delay does not violate any constitutional provision.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed the government was finding it difficult to secure the numbers needed to pass the delimitation bills. Taking a dig at the government and referring to Kautilya's Arthashastra, he wrote:
“In his desperate search for a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the diabolical delimitation bills passed, the self-styled Chanakya has been resorting to the last three and has failed. Why not he give the first a chance?”
What Do Parliamentary Rules Say About Reconvening The Houses?
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha both were adjourned sine die on August 13, but they were not formally prorogued. An adjournment sine die means the sittings of the House end without a date being announced for the next meeting.
The session remains open until the President issues a prorogation order under Article 85(2)(a) of the Constitution. This means the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha have power to call MPs back for another sitting.
Rule 15(1) of the Lok Sabha's Rules of Procedure allows the Speaker to reconvene the House at any time after it has been adjourned sine die. The Rajya Sabha has a similar provision, as explained in the Secretariat's manual, Rajya Sabha at Work.
It gives the Chairman the authority to call members back during the period between the sine die adjournment and the President's prorogation order.
Lok Sabha officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to HT, said the upcoming sittings are technically a continuation of the 8th session of the 18th Lok Sabha, held from July 20 to August 13, 2026. However, they will be treated as a special session "for practical purposes".
When the Lok Sabha is reconvened, the Secretary-General must inform all MPs about the date, time, venue and duration of the next sitting under Rule 15(2).
In the Rajya Sabha, members do not receive fresh summons because the sitting is considered a continuation of the same session. MPs are informed through letters or SMS, according to the manual, which also records earlier instances of the House being reconvened in this manner.
Government May Make Fresh Push For Delimitation And Women's Reservation Bills
The announcement has fuelled speculation that the government may make another attempt to pass legislation linking delimitation with the rollout of 33% reservation for women from 2029.
The proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill were among the measures taken up during an earlier special sitting of Parliament from April 16 to 18.
However, the Constitution Amendment Bill failed to pass. Of the 528 MPs who voted, 298 supported it and 230 opposed it. The Bill needed 352 votes to secure the required two-thirds majority, falling short by 54 votes.
Opposition parties said they were in favour of giving women 33% reservation but disagreed with the government's decision to tie it to delimitation and an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats.
They argued that redrawing constituencies based on the 2011 Census could give northern states greater political representation while reducing the relative share of southern states, which have seen slower population growth.
How Many Votes Does The NDA Need To Pass The Bills?
The Bill requires 163 votes in the Upper House, but the ruling NDA alliance had the support of just over 142 members, leaving it 21 votes short.
In the Lok Sabha, 298 MPs voted in favour of the proposed legislation, while 230 opposed it. With 528 members voting, the Bill needs 352 votes to secure the required two-thirds majority.
The other two proposed laws, including the Delimitation Bill, were not put to a vote after the women's reservation amendment failed. The Centre had argued that all three measures were "intrinsically linked".
The NDA's numbers have since increased to 153 following the split in the Trinamool Congress. There is also speculation that the government could seek support from the DMK in both Houses to cross the required majority mark.
The DMK has eight MPs in the Rajya Sabha and 22 in the Lok Sabha. The party had ended its association with the INDIA bloc after the Congress broke its decades-old alliance with it.