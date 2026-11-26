Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, November 26, 2026—two degrees below normal for the second consecutive day—marking the coldest night of the season so far.
Sub-zero temperatures prevailed across several parts of the Kashmir Valley, with Pahalgam dipping to minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, Qazigund at minus 2 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg and Kokernag recorded 1 degree Celsius and 0 degrees Celsius respectively.
Amid morning fog across parts of the Valley, the Meteorological Department forecast mainly dry weather until December 3, warning that night temperatures could drop further before rain or snow arrives afterward
Cold conditions prevailed in Kashmir, with the minimum temperature in Srinagar settling two degrees below normal for the second consecutive day on Thursday, officials said here.
The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous night, officials said.
Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir with a minimum of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, even though it marked a slight improvement from the previous night's minus 3.6 degrees Celsius.
Several areas of the Valley were engulfed in a layer of fog on Thursday morning. Officials said Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley in south Kashmir, also recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.
In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of one degree Celsius, they added.
The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather in the valley till the month-end and said there is a possibility of a further drop in the night temperature.