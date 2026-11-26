Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, November 26, 2026—two degrees below normal for the second consecutive day—marking the coldest night of the season so far.

Sub-zero temperatures prevailed across several parts of the Kashmir Valley, with Pahalgam dipping to minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, Qazigund at minus 2 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg and Kokernag recorded 1 degree Celsius and 0 degrees Celsius respectively.