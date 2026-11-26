The Haryana Assembly opened its day-long special session on Thursday, November 26, 2026, by passing obituary resolutions and observing a two-minute silence to pay tribute to former minister and veteran Congress leader Phool Chand Mullana, who passed away on November 20 at age 85, alongside former MLA Satvinder Rana.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and INLD MLA Aditya Devi Lal read out condolence resolutions on behalf of their respective parties.