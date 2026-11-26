The Haryana Assembly opened its day-long special session on Thursday, November 26, 2026, by passing obituary resolutions and observing a two-minute silence to pay tribute to former minister and veteran Congress leader Phool Chand Mullana, who passed away on November 20 at age 85, alongside former MLA Satvinder Rana.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and INLD MLA Aditya Devi Lal read out condolence resolutions on behalf of their respective parties.
A four-time MLA from the Mullana constituency and former Haryana Congress president, Mullana served as a cabinet minister in previous Congress governments; his son Varun Chaudhry is the sitting Ambala MP, while his daughter-in-law Pooja Chaudhry is the sitting Mullana MLA.
The Haryana Assembly on Thursday paid tributes to former minister and veteran Congress leader Phool Chand Mullana who passed away recently.
The proceedings of the day-long special session of the Haryana Assembly to mark Constitution Day commenced with obituary resolutions being passed to pay tributes to Mullana and former MLA Satvinder Singh Rana, who passed away recently.
The House also paid heartfelt condolences to 24 brave soldiers of Haryana who displayed indomitable courage and made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the motherland.
Mullana, who passed away on November 20 at the age of 85, had represented the Mullana assembly segment four times and also served as a minister in the previous Congress government.
His son Varun Chaudhry is the sitting Congress MP from Ambala, while his daughter-in-law Pooja Chaudhry is the sitting Congress MLA from the Mullana assembly constituency of Ambala.
The House expressed deep grief over the demise of former MLA Satvinder Singh Rana, who passed away on November 21.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also the Leader of the House, paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions.
Speaker Harvinder Kalyan also read out the obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls.
Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and INLD's Aditya Devi Lal also read the obituary resolutions on behalf of their respective parties and paid their tributes.
The House also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Shanti Devi, aunt of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Marman Devi, aunt of MLA Randhir Panihar.
The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and prayed to the Almighty to grant them strength to bear the irreparable loss.
The members of the House also observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.