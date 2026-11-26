Four youths from Jhajjar were shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Milan Dhaba on Delhi Road in Haryana's Rohtak early Thursday, November 26, 2026.
Three victims—Rinku, Vineet, and Harsh—were allegedly tied to the Sunny Ritoliya gang, while the fourth, Himanshu, was killed in mistaken identity.
Police suspect the rival Himanshu Bhau gang is behind the attack and have deployed multiple teams to nab the culprits.
Four men were shot dead by some unidentified men in a suspected gang rivalry attack at a dhaba near Kharawar village here, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when some assailants came in a car and opened indiscriminate fire on four men having a meal at the Milan Dhaba, police said.
Firing triggered panic at the dhaba, with some people scrambling for cover.
Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officers, including Rohtak Range Inspector General of Police Hamid Akhtar, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rajpurohit and others, reached the spot to take stock of the situation.
A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory also examined the crime spot, police said.
Three of the deceased hailed from Dighal village, and the fourth man was from Beri, IMT Rohtak SHO Raj Kiran said.
They were eating at the dhaba when the unidentified men fired gunshots, he said, adding that all four died on the spot.
Speaking to reporters, Haryana Special Task Force IG Simardeep Singh said prima facie, it seems to be a case of inter-gang rivalry.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Rishi Kant said eight to nine police teams have been deployed for investigation, with all teams of the Rohtak district CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) and police station concerned roped in to nab the accused.
An FIR has been registered into the matter, he said.
Efforts were on to identify the accused, he said, adding that they will soon be arrested.
Police have not recovered any weapon so far, and how many rounds were fired was not yet ascertained, according to Kant.
Asked whether any CCTV camera was able to provide a clue, he said that so far, no such footage was available based on which some information can be shared with the media.
Police suspect, based on the preliminary information, the assailants to be linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang.
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at the BJP government over the firing incident in Haryana.
"Today, Haryana is under the 'rule of crime'. Gangs are running the state, while the government is missing. Extortion, indiscriminate firing and kidnappings have become the order of the day in Haryana," Surjewala alleged in a post on X.
"The latest proof is the firing at Milan Dhaba, barely 50 metres from the Kharawar police post in Rohtak, in which four youths were killed.
"If Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini finds time away from his 'jokes' and 'visits to Punjab', he should spare a little concern for the lives of the people of Haryana as well," said the Congress leader.