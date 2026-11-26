NDA ministers put foreign travel plans on hold.
Parliament is set to reconvene from November 30.
Government wants to push delimitation and women's quota bills.
Various ministers and MPs of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government have put their plans to travel abroad on hold amid the government's announcements of the reconvening of Parliament.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had approached the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to resume proceedings, with the Lower House set to meet on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to take up essential government business.
Rijiju said in a post on X, “The Government has requested Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business. Subject to exigencies of the Business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026.”
A lawmaker had told HT earlier on Thursday that while no formal directions had been issued, there was an “understanding” that Parliament could be called at short notice.
Members had therefore been asked to stay prepared. He further said, “There are indications that the session may be convened in the first week of December.”
Opposition Questions Proroguing The Monsoon Session
The delay in proroguing the monsoon session had drawn questions from the Opposition ahead of Thursday, but the government did not explain the reason. Rijiju, however, has argued that the delay does not violate the Constitution.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the government of struggling to gather enough support to pass the delimitation bills.
Referring to Kautilya’s Arthashastra, he took a swipe at the government, writing: “In his desperate search for a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the diabolical delimitation bills passed, the self-styled Chanakya has been resorting to the last three and has failed. Why not he give the first a chance?”
The government's push to bring back Parliament comes as it seeks to pass two key bills on delimitation and constitutional amendments.
The proposed changes are aimed at introducing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2029. The government has also been pressing for a special session to discuss the legislation.
Why Did the Women's Reservation Bill Fail In The Lok Sabha?
The government suffered a setback in the Lok Sabha on April 17 after its Constitution amendment Bill, aimed at bringing forward women's reservation through delimitation without waiting for a fresh Census, failed to secure the required votes.
The legislation was put to vote during a special three-day session of Parliament held from April 16 to 18. Of the 528 MPs who voted, 298 supported the Bill while 230 opposed it. It needed 352 votes, or a two-thirds majority, to pass, leaving it short by 54 votes.
Why Opposition Rejected The Bill?
Opposition parties said they supported 33 per cent reservation for women but objected to the government's decision to link it with delimitation and an expansion of the Lok Sabha.
They argued that the proposed redrawing of constituencies using 2011 Census data could increase the political influence of northern states while reducing the relative representation of southern states, which have recorded slower population growth
The Opposition also questioned the absence of clear safeguards to protect the representation of states. Some leaders accused the government of using women's reservation to push through changes to the country's electoral map that could benefit the BJP politically.