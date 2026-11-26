SDAL completed Bhargavastra's development trials at Pokhran from November 20 to 24.
The two-layer system uses air defence rockets and guided micro-missiles to counter drone swarms.
The company said the trials successfully hit designated drone targets.
Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) on Thursday said it had completed the in-house development trials of Bhargavastra, a vehicle-mounted counter-swarm drone system, at the Pokhran field firing ranges from November 20 to 24.
The company claimed that the system is India's first indigenously designed and developed two-layer, vehicle-mounted counter-swarm drone system.
Bhargavastra combines air-defence rockets with guided micro-missiles and can engage several drones at once.
The Genesis Of Bhargavastra
The Vehicle-Mounted Counter Swarm Drone System (VMCSDS) follows qualitative requirements set by the Indian Army. The Ministry of Defence (Defence Production) issued a project sanction order (PSO) on July 9, 2024, to a number of private companies under the Make II category (Buy Indian-IDDM).
Notably, the expected date of completion is March 31, 2027. Additionally, the order covers one prototype set and 12 deliverable sets. The Army's initial requirement was for a rocket-based Version-I.
The company further said that it went a step further and independently developed a Version-II with guided micro-missiles, which use autonomous guidance and an infrared (IR) seeker to engage targets.
How It Detects, Engages And Performs
Bhargavastra brings sensors and weapons together on one platform. Its main features include two layers of defence: air defence rockets and guided micro-missiles to counter drone threats, as well as radio frequency (RF) detectors and surveillance radars to detect and track incoming drones.
It also has day-and-night tracking capability, with an AI-enabled command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C4I) system that coordinates sensors, tracking and weapon engagement.
The system has a capacity of a 64-tube rocket launcher in Version-I and a 64-micro-missile launcher in Version-II. The system is carried on three Army-inducted vehicles, which hold the weapon launchers and the integrated sensor, command and control systems.
The company said multiple firings of rockets and micro-missiles were conducted during the trials. “Rockets were fired at actual swarm drone targets that the system’s sensors and C4I network had detected and tracked.”
According to the company, the warheads hit their designated points.