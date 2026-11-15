In Photos: SpaceX Starship Makes Historic Return, Caught By Giant Mechanical Arms

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 15 November 2026 10:32 am

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft made history on November 14 by returning from orbit and being caught midair by giant mechanical arms at its Texas launch site. The spacecraft completed 14 orbits around Earth during a 22-hour mission and deployed 26 Starlink satellites. However, its Super Heavy booster failed to return safely