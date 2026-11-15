In Photos: SpaceX Starship Makes Historic Return, Caught By Giant Mechanical Arms

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SpaceX's Starship spacecraft made history on November 14 by returning from orbit and being caught midair by giant mechanical arms at its Texas launch site. The spacecraft completed 14 orbits around Earth during a 22-hour mission and deployed 26 Starlink satellites. However, its Super Heavy booster failed to return safely

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SpaceX Starship returns to Earth
SpaceX's Starship returns to its launch pad caught by launch pad arms following a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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SpaceX Starship returns to Earth
SpaceX's Starship returns to Earth to be caught by launch pad arms following a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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SpaceX Starship returns to Earth
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship successfully returns to its launch pad and is caught by the launch pad arms following a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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SpaceX Starship returns to Earth
The booster for SpaceX's mega rocket Starship returns for a catch attempt during a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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SpaceX Starship returns to Earth
The booster for SpaceX's mega rocket Starship explodes after a catch attempt was aborted during a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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SpaceX Starship returns to Earth
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lifts off for a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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SpaceX Starship returns to Earth
People watch SpaceX's mega rocket Starship return to its launch pad and be caught by the launch tower following a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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SpaceX Starship returns to Earth
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lifts off for a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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SpaceX Starship returns to Earth
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship makes a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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SpaceX Starship returns to Earth
People sit on their vehicles to view SpaceX's mega rocket Starship's test flight from Starbase, Texas, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

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