Defence Ministry Seeks 2,715 Logistic Drones to Strengthen Indian Army Supply Chain on China, Pakistan Borders

On Thursday, the ministry issued a request for information (RFI) asking the vendors for these drones. It wants three types of drones, capable of operating up to 6,000 feet, between 6,000 feet and 12,000 feet and between 12,000 feet and 20,000 feet. These would be used for last-mile delivery to forward posts, in peace and in war, across terrain ranging from the plains to high, snow-bound mountains.