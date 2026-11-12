King Charles joins Elton John's Rocket Hour ahead of his 78th birthday.
The pair revisit charity performances from the 1980s and beyond.
The King's Trust, established in 1976, supports disadvantaged young people.
King Charles III is set to make a special appearance on Sir Elton John's radio show, Rocket Hour, in an episode timed to coincide with the monarch's 78th birthday. The two shared a light-hearted exchange, discussing music, charity performances, and the role of the King's Trust in supporting young people.
During the programme, the King described Elton John as "a national treasure after all these years". The singer responded with a joke: "I'll be on the Antiques Roadshow." Charles replied, "Join the club."
King Charles and Elton John discuss music and the King's Trust
The episode was recorded secretly last month and will air on Saturday. In a trailer, Elton said he was "excited to hear what he's got to say about music, about the King's Trust and memories that we both share".
King Charles also spoke about why he agreed to take part, describing it as "an opportunity too good to resist". He was invited to showcase music from performers who have supported the charity over the years, alongside newer artists whose careers the trust has backed.
The full tracklist is being kept under wraps until the episode airs. However, Skye Newman's Hairdresser, Raye's Joy and Muse's rendition of Feeling Good are reportedly among the selections.
The conversation will also revisit memorable performances organised in support of the charity. These include the Wembley Arena rock galas of the 1980s, which Elton participated in, as well as charity events at the Royal Albert Hall and pop concerts in Hyde Park.
What is the King's Trust?
Previously known as The Prince's Trust, the King's Trust was established by Charles in 1976. The organisation supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, helping them overcome difficult circumstances, find employment or establish their own businesses.
Elton has been a longstanding supporter of the charity. Earlier this year, he donated a pair of his rose-tinted glasses to an auction marking its 50th anniversary.
The radio appearance was recorded at Apple Music Studios in Battersea Power Station, where Charles and Elton visited for the launch of the Apple x King's Trust Creative Labs. The mentorship programme aims to help young people explore opportunities and careers in the creative industries.