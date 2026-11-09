‘Who Am I?’ 2026 Booker-shortlisted Titles Tackle Crisis Of Masculinity

In Luke Kennard’s darkly comedic Black Bag, a struggling actor, a sardonic millennial, takes on a strange acting job advertised by a university professor. He says yes to zipping himself up in a black bag and attending/being a silent presence at the professor’s lectures for a term in order the help him conduct a psychological experiment that will measure the human response to the ‘mere-exposure’ effect. Much insight follows. This is a funny, bittersweet, razor-sharp story about being a man in our hyper-capitalist world; about love, survival, the state of the arts in the midst of the artificial-intelligence rampage; about academia and the bubble it builds; about the darkness of the manosphere, and the internet which urges us to monitise every single human feeling and experience.