'I'm Fascinated By How Differently Men And Women Express Anger'

A.

My book, Why the World Needs Angry Women, has arrived at a very particular moment, when women’s anger is visible across our country. I could say that’s a coincidence, but I don’t really believe in coincidences. I think this moment has been in the making for decades.

I have been preoccupied with women’s anger for a very long time. I began looking at it more closely during the Shaheen Bagh protests, which I covered for TIME magazine. I also covered the farmers’ protests in 2021 for TIME. At both these protests, I saw women who had never before challenged patriarchy, stood up to the men in their families to assert their rights, or perhaps even been fully aware of those rights, using their anger not to wield power or intimidate others, but to demand justice. During both protests, women told me that when they stood on a stage, shouted slogans and mobilised other women, they felt a power they had never experienced before. And what did they do with that newfound power? They didn’t go around intimidating people or lording it over those weaker than themselves. They used that power to protest, to demand justice.

But long before 2020, as a journalist first in the United Kingdom and then in India, I met women channelling their anger in different ways. I have always been fascinated by how differently men and women express anger. Much of it comes down to social conditioning, but I also believe much of it is a matter of choice.

I completed the book in 2023, but its publication was delayed. Looking back, I am glad it has come out at this landmark moment in our country, when women have once again taken up the mantle of justice and are leading from the front. What I hope readers take away is something that became clear to me only after writing the book: women are not just reclaiming anger; they are also redefining it.