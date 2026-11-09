India will look to clinch the five-match ODI series against New Zealand when they face off in the third match at Seddon Park in Hamilton
Persistent rain once again played spoilsport, forcing the Indian team to abandon their outdoor training
The BCCI shared a glimpse of the team's preparations, featuring Virat Kohli's sharp one-handed catch
India have won the first two ODIs of the five-match series against New Zealand and will be looking to clinch the series in Hamilton.
India will face New Zealand in the third ODI on Tuesday, November 10, at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
India are preparing hard for the match despite rain interrupting their practice sessions. The second ODI of the series was also interrupted by rain, and after being called off, India were declared winners via the DLS method.
The Indian team was unable to properly prepare for the second ODI because of persistent rain, and the weather played spoilsport once again, curtailing their practice session ahead of the Hamilton clash.
The BCCI uploaded multiple clips of the team practising on November 9, accompanied by the caption: "Soundtrack from training. TeamIndia's outdoor training session was curtailed due to incessant rains and moved indoors. A glimpse of our training ahead of the 3rd ODI."
The clips featured 4-5 second glimpses of the training session with raw sound. In one clip, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul were seen playing a one-touch passing game with football. In another, Gurnoor Brar was seen entering the ground, touching the sideline, and seeking blessings.
In yet another clip, Virat Kohli was spotted working on his catching drills, jumping to grab the ball with one hand before back-passing it to Axar Patel. The all-rounder was stunned for a second by Virat's effort.
Following the rain interruption, the players moved indoors for practice. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were seen walking in and out of the batting nets, while Gautam Gambhir watched closely from the sidelines. The post also had videos of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill full padded up and practising in the indoor session.
What Happened In The Series So Far?
India has taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand following two rain-affected thrillers. In the first ODI in Auckland, Gurnoor Brar’s brilliant 4/30 helped bowl out New Zealand for 185. India comfortably chased the revised target to win by five wickets, anchored by Virat Kohli’s fluent 74 off 51 balls and Shubman Gill’s 37.
The second ODI in Wellington proved far more challenging. After restricting New Zealand to just 134, India's top order collapsed to 39/3. Despite Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy claiming three wickets each to leave India struggling at 113/7, persistent rain interrupted the match. India ultimately secured a narrow 4-run victory via the DLS method, setting up the third match in Hamilton.