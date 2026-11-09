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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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The BCCI uploaded multiple clips on Monday, November 9, offering a glimpse into Team India's practice session ahead of the third ODI. However, the session was soon interrupted by rain, forcing the players to move indoors

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Virat Kohli taking a one-hand stunner, while other players play a one-touch pass.
Virat Kohli taking a one-hand stunner, while other players play a one-touch pass. | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India will look to clinch the five-match ODI series against New Zealand when they face off in the third match at Seddon Park in Hamilton

  • Persistent rain once again played spoilsport, forcing the Indian team to abandon their outdoor training

  • The BCCI shared a glimpse of the team's preparations, featuring Virat Kohli's sharp one-handed catch

India have won the first two ODIs of the five-match series against New Zealand and will be looking to clinch the series in Hamilton.

India will face New Zealand in the third ODI on Tuesday, November 10, at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

India are preparing hard for the match despite rain interrupting their practice sessions. The second ODI of the series was also interrupted by rain, and after being called off, India were declared winners via the DLS method.

The Indian team was unable to properly prepare for the second ODI because of persistent rain, and the weather played spoilsport once again, curtailing their practice session ahead of the Hamilton clash.

The BCCI uploaded multiple clips of the team practising on November 9, accompanied by the caption: "Soundtrack from training. TeamIndia's outdoor training session was curtailed due to incessant rains and moved indoors. A glimpse of our training ahead of the 3rd ODI."

The clips featured 4-5 second glimpses of the training session with raw sound. In one clip, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul were seen playing a one-touch passing game with football. In another, Gurnoor Brar was seen entering the ground, touching the sideline, and seeking blessings.

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India's third ODI against New Zealand is scheduled at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Tuesday. - BLACKCAPS/X
Virat Kohli smashed 74 off 51 balls to help India defeat New Zealand by five wickets (DLS method) at Auckland to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. - bcci/X
Naman Dhir and KL Rahul walk off the field after steering India across the finish line as the Men in Blue take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series - | Photo: X/@BCCI
Virat Kohli during the 1st ODI vs New Zealand on Wednesday, November 4, in Auckland - | Photo: X/@BCCI

In yet another clip, Virat Kohli was spotted working on his catching drills, jumping to grab the ball with one hand before back-passing it to Axar Patel. The all-rounder was stunned for a second by Virat's effort.

Following the rain interruption, the players moved indoors for practice. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were seen walking in and out of the batting nets, while Gautam Gambhir watched closely from the sidelines. The post also had videos of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill full padded up and practising in the indoor session.

What Happened In The Series So Far?

India has taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand following two rain-affected thrillers. In the first ODI in Auckland, Gurnoor Brar’s brilliant 4/30 helped bowl out New Zealand for 185. India comfortably chased the revised target to win by five wickets, anchored by Virat Kohli’s fluent 74 off 51 balls and Shubman Gill’s 37.

The second ODI in Wellington proved far more challenging. After restricting New Zealand to just 134, India's top order collapsed to 39/3. Despite Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy claiming three wickets each to leave India struggling at 113/7, persistent rain interrupted the match. India ultimately secured a narrow 4-run victory via the DLS method, setting up the third match in Hamilton.

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