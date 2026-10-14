Taliban Suspends BBC FM Radio Across Afghanistan Over ‘Repeated Violations’: What Remains Accessible?

The Taliban has suspended BBC FM radio broadcasts nationwide, citing alleged repeated violations without specifying the breaches
The BBC says its Pashto, Dari and English services remain available through shortwave, medium-wave radio, satellite and online platforms
The suspension removes a major route through which the BBC reaches Afghan audiences, with the broadcaster estimating that its programming reaches 5.4 million people in the country
Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have suspended BBC radio broadcasts on FM frequencies across the country on Tuesday, accusing the broadcaster of repeatedly violating media rules without specifying the alleged breaches.
Khubib Ghufran, spokesperson for the Taliban government’s Information and Culture Ministry, said the BBC’s activities had been suspended “for the time being”. The BBC said it was working with Afghan authorities to resolve the issue and continue providing news to audiences in the country.
What Remains Accessible?
The suspension affects FM radio transmissions, but does not cover all BBC services in Afghanistan. The broadcaster said it would continue reporting independently in Pashto, Dari and English through shortwave and medium-wave radio, satellite broadcasts and online platforms.
“Millions of people across Afghanistan rely on the BBC for accurate news and information and we are working with the authorities to address the situation,” a BBC spokesperson said.
The BBC’s Pashto and Dari websites continue to provide news and reporting in those languages. Dedicated live-radio pages also offer online listening options, although access inside Afghanistan may depend on internet connectivity and any local restrictions.
The broadcaster has not announced that these services have been suspended. However, their continued operation does not guarantee that every service will be accessible to all users across Afghanistan.
Why Was It Suspended?
The Taliban government has not publicly detailed the violations it cited as grounds for the suspension. Its Information and Culture Ministry oversees media operations in Afghanistan, where broadcasters are required to comply with rules imposed by the authorities.
The BBC said it was continuing to report fairly and independently while seeking to resolve the dispute. According to Reuters, there has been no detailed explanation from Afghan authorities identifying specific broadcasts or reports that prompted the decision.
Wider Media Restrictions
The suspension further limits international broadcasters’ traditional radio access in Afghanistan. Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty were suspended in the country in 2022.
The BBC estimates that its programming reaches 5.4 million people in Afghanistan, more than one-fifth of the country’s adult population. For now, the immediate impact is the loss of BBC FM transmissions across Afghanistan. Shortwave and medium-wave radio, satellite broadcasts and online services remain alternative ways to access its reporting, subject to their availability in different parts of the country.