Marco Rubio Flags Pakistan’s Terror Concerns, Backs Diplomacy On Iran At G20 Meet In Atlanta

“Pakistan is concerned about terrorist attacks that are being sponsored from the territory of Afghanistan. They think that the Taliban has not done enough to constrain those attacks,” Rubio told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting. Rubio added that Pakistan had taken action in response to the threat. “We don’t want them to be targeted by terrorism,” Rubio said. In separate remarks at the same event, he said US President Donald Trump preferred a diplomatic solution to the standoff with Iran and had not yet decided whether to resume military operations against Tehran.