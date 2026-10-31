Trump Administration Approves 500 Patriot Missiles For Ukraine, But When Will They Arrive?

US approves possible sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine.
Canada, Germany and Norway will help finance the $2.1 billion deal.
Deliveries could take years despite Kyiv's urgent defence needs.
United States has approved the possible sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine for approximately $2.1 billion. The approval came after Kyiv’s accusations that the Pentagon held up the delivery of vital missiles needed to defend against Russian ballistic missile strikes.
The announcement marks a major move by the Trump administration to strengthen Ukraine’s air defences since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.
The package, unveiled by the US State Department on Friday, includes missiles, equipment and support for the Patriot system, which is among the most effective defences against fast-moving ballistic missiles.
The department said the proposed deal would strengthen Ukraine's security and serve Washington's broader interests.
“By enhancing the security of a partner country that helps maintain political and economic stability in Europe, the proposed sale advances US foreign policy and national security objectives,” it said in a press release.
The delay in supplying these weapons has also added to tensions between Washington and Kyiv. Relations have come under further strain after Trump announced a diesel deal with Russia and criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his refusal to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries.
Delivery Will Take Years
The new missile package may not reach Ukraine immediately, despite its urgent need for more air defence weapons. Such military sales often take several years to complete, meaning Kyiv could face a long wait before receiving the interceptors.
According to the State Department, the purchase will be funded by Canada, Germany and Norway through the US JUMPSTART programme. Additional money will come from national funds backed by the European Union’s Ukraine Support Loan, Reuters reported.
Lockheed Martin, the US defence company, will serve as the main contractor for the deal. In July, the US Army awarded the company a contract worth up to $58.6 billion to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles.
Ukraine has repeatedly warned that it is running short of interceptors as Russia continues to launch large numbers of missiles at the country.
On Monday, Zelenskyy said Kyiv had been waiting nearly a month for Washington to approve vital missile supplies. The delay comes as Russian forces intensify strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.