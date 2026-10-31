On This Day: MS Dhoni Announced His Arrival With Iconic 183-Run Knock Against Sri Lanka In Jaipur

BCCI revisits MS Dhoni's iconic unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka in Jaipur on October 31, 2005
Dhoni smashed 183 off 145 balls, including 15 fours and 10 sixes
India chased down Sri Lanka's 299-run target with six wickets and 23 balls to spare
There are some innings that go beyond the numbers and MS Dhoni's unforgettable 183 not out against Sri Lanka is certainly one of them. Twenty-one years after producing one of the finest batting displays in ODI cricket, the former India captain continues to hold a special place in the record books.
On October 31, 2005, Dhoni turned the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur into his personal playground, dismantling a formidable Sri Lankan bowling attack with an extraordinary display of power-hitting. Marking the anniversary, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the iconic knock, reminding fans of an innings that announced Dhoni as a future superstar.
Sachin Tendulkar's Early Dismissal Set The Stage For Dhoni
India walked out to chase a challenging target of 299 after Sri Lanka posted 298/4 in their allotted 50 overs. Kumar Sangakkara had been the standout performer for the visitors, scoring an unbeaten 138 off 147 deliveries, while Mahela Jayawardene contributed 71.
India's chase, however, suffered an early setback when Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed for just two runs in the first over. Rather than sending another conventional top-order batter, captain Rahul Dravid promoted the young Dhoni to No.3. It turned out to be a decision that would become part of Indian cricket folklore.
Dhoni Unleashes Carnage With 183 Off 145 Balls
Dhoni wasted little time making his intentions clear. He attacked the Sri Lankan bowlers with remarkable confidence, taking on even the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan and finding boundaries against almost every bowler.
The wicketkeeper-batter brought up his century in just 85 deliveries before accelerating further. He eventually finished unbeaten on 183 off 145 balls, smashing 15 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 126.20.
His magnificent innings was supported by important partnerships with Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh and Venugopal Rao. Even after experiencing cramps towards the closing stages, Dhoni continued to dominate the attack. He fittingly sealed the victory with a six, sending the Jaipur crowd into celebration.
MS Dhoni's 183* Record Still Stands After 21 Years
India eventually reached 303/4 in 46.1 overs, completing a six-wicket victory with 23 balls remaining and taking a 3-0 lead in the seven-match series.
But Dhoni's contribution went beyond securing the win. His 183 not out surpassed Adam Gilchrist's previous record of 172 to become the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper in men's ODI cricket.
More than two decades later, nobody has managed to surpass that landmark. For fans, the BCCI's anniversary video is another opportunity to revisit the innings that offered an early glimpse of the extraordinary finisher Dhoni would become.