Prasidh Krishna's Injury Opens Door For J&K Pacer In India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

Auqib Nabi has been added to India's squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand
The right-arm pacer was initially selected only for the fourth and fifth matches
Nabi's inclusion comes after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury
Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has received an early opportunity in India's ODI setup after the BCCI added him to the squad for the first three matches against New Zealand. The 29-year-old was initially named only for the fourth and fifth ODIs but will now be available from the beginning of the five-match series, starting November 4 in Auckland.
The selection committee announced the change on Saturday, October 31, giving the right-arm pacer an opportunity to be part of the entire ODI tour.
BCCI Announces Auqib Nabi's Inclusion
Confirming the latest squad update, the BCCI stated in an official release:
“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Auqib Nabi to the squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand. The right-arm pacer, who was initially in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs of the series, will be a part of the Indian squad from the start of the ODI series."
The development comes a day after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of the ODI series while recovering from a hamstring injury. The BCCI confirmed that the pacer needed additional time to regain the workload required for competitive cricket.
Auqib Nabi's Recent Performances Strengthen His Case
Nabi has been impressive in domestic cricket, particularly during Jammu and Kashmir's historic Ranji Trophy-winning campaign in the 2025-26 season. He finished the competition with 60 wickets, establishing himself as one of the most effective fast bowlers in India's domestic circuit.
The right-arm pacer also made an impression during India A's recent unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Lincoln, claiming six wickets across the two innings. He had earlier made his international ODI debut against the West Indies in September but endured an expensive outing.
The latest selection update gives Nabi another opportunity to establish himself at the international level. He will now be available for all five ODIs, with Shubman Gill leading India in the first three matches and Shreyas Iyer taking over the captaincy for the final two.