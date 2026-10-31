Prasidh Krishna's Injury Opens Door For J&K Pacer In India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

Auqib Nabi has been added to India's squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand, earning an earlier opportunity after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out with a hamstring injury

image Prefer on Google
Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant Fitness Woes Keep India’s New Zealand Tour Squad delay
Prasidh Krishna's Injury Opens Door For J&K Pacer In India Vs New Zealand ODI Series Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Auqib Nabi has been added to India's squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand

  • The right-arm pacer was initially selected only for the fourth and fifth matches

  • Nabi's inclusion comes after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has received an early opportunity in India's ODI setup after the BCCI added him to the squad for the first three matches against New Zealand. The 29-year-old was initially named only for the fourth and fifth ODIs but will now be available from the beginning of the five-match series, starting November 4 in Auckland.

The selection committee announced the change on Saturday, October 31, giving the right-arm pacer an opportunity to be part of the entire ODI tour.

BCCI Announces Auqib Nabi's Inclusion

Confirming the latest squad update, the BCCI stated in an official release:

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Auqib Nabi to the squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand. The right-arm pacer, who was initially in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs of the series, will be a part of the Indian squad from the start of the ODI series."

The development comes a day after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of the ODI series while recovering from a hamstring injury. The BCCI confirmed that the pacer needed additional time to regain the workload required for competitive cricket.

Related Content
Prasidh Krishna Of KKR Makes India's ODI Squad For Series Vs England; Prithvi Shaw Misses Out - null
India's Prasidh Krishna, left, and teammate Mohammed Siraj leave the field at the end of New Zealand's innings during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India. - Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna - | Photo: FILE (PTI)
Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna bowls during the Indian team's net session ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. - AP

Auqib Nabi's Recent Performances Strengthen His Case

Nabi has been impressive in domestic cricket, particularly during Jammu and Kashmir's historic Ranji Trophy-winning campaign in the 2025-26 season. He finished the competition with 60 wickets, establishing himself as one of the most effective fast bowlers in India's domestic circuit.

The right-arm pacer also made an impression during India A's recent unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Lincoln, claiming six wickets across the two innings. He had earlier made his international ODI debut against the West Indies in September but endured an expensive outing.

The latest selection update gives Nabi another opportunity to establish himself at the international level. He will now be available for all five ODIs, with Shubman Gill leading India in the first three matches and Shreyas Iyer taking over the captaincy for the final two.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories