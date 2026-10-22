Second-Highest Chase In ODI History: Sri Lanka Stun England By Chasing Down 430 In Rawalpindi

Harry Brook’s record-breaking 202 went in vain as Sri Lanka chased down 429 to pull off the second-highest ODI run chase in history
Janith Liyanage sealed a thrilling two-wicket victory with a six off the penultimate ball, finishing unbeaten on 61
Despite strong contributions from Pavan Rathnayake (89) and Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka survived a late slip up before securing their first tri-series points
Sri Lanka completed the second-highest successful chase in ODI history, beating England by two wickets in the third match of the Pakistan tri-series. Janith Liyanage needed one ball to find the six required, launching Ben Tongue over long-off to finish a remarkable chase of 430. Sri Lanka got there in 49.5 overs.
It looked like England’s day. Brook made 202 off 116 balls, with 21 fours and 10 sixes, and Will Jacks added an unbeaten 66 off 30 as England closed on 429 for 4. A 202 and a world record usually mean a win. This time they did not
Sri Lanka answered in kind. They raced to 50 in 9.1 overs, and the required rate never got ahead of them. Pavan Rathnayake made 89 off 82, and Dasun Shanaka’s 31 off 16 had them on 239 for 3 in the 33rd over, still needing 191 from 17.1. At 402 for 5 they still needed 28 off 20.
Then came the wobble. Sahan Arachchige was caught on the boundary off a waist-high full toss from Sam Curran, leaving 24 needed off 18, and Dunith Wellalage fell to Tongue with seven needed. England had one last chance. Liyanage did not give it to them. He finished on 61 not out.
Second Highest Chase In History
Only one chase is bigger. South Africa chased 435 against Australia in Johannesburg in 2006 and finished on 438. Sri Lanka’s 430 now sits above India’s chase of 406, set up by Shubman Gill’s 223 not out against the West Indies in Guwahati, which stood as the second-highest chase until today.
Highest Successful Chases In ODIs
435 SA vs Aus Joburg 2006
430 SL vs Eng Rawalpindi 2026
406 Ind vs WI Guwahati 2026
375 Net vs WI Harare 2023 (Super Over win)
372 SA vs Aus Durban 2016
It is a bruising result for England. Their captain scored the biggest ODI innings in their history and they still went home with nothing. For Sri Lanka, it gives them their first points in the tri-series.