Second-Highest Chase In ODI History: Sri Lanka Stun England By Chasing Down 430 In Rawalpindi

Sri Lanka answered in kind. They raced to 50 in 9.1 overs, and the required rate never got ahead of them. Pavan Rathnayake made 89 off 82, and Dasun Shanaka’s 31 off 16 had them on 239 for 3 in the 33rd over, still needing 191 from 17.1. At 402 for 5 they still needed 28 off 20.