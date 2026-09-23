England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2026 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

Sri Lanka, under Kusal Mendis, face an uphill battle to salvage the series after a bruising tour that has brought heavy defeats across formats. Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka and Dunith Wellalage will need to fire at the top and middle order, while the tourists will hope senior spinner Wanindu Hasaranga can offer control against an in-form England line-up chasing a first series sweep over Sri Lanka in years.