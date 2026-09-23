England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2026 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

England eye a series-clinching win against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Headingley after taking a 1-0 lead
Will Jacks starred with an unbeaten 46 and a career-best 5 for 22 in England's commanding 89-run victory in the opener
Kusal Mendis's visiting Sri Lankan side must bounce back to keep the three-match series alive
England will look to seal the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday, having taken a commanding 1-0 lead with an 89-run victory in the series opener at Chester-le-Street.
All-rounder Will Jacks was the standout performer in that contest, following an unbeaten 46 with a career-best 5 for 22 to skittle Sri Lanka for 176 in pursuit of England's 265.
Captain Harry Brook's 67 had earlier anchored the innings after Sri Lanka's debutant legspinner Sachindu Colombage impressed with three wickets. The result extended England's winning run against Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket to ten matches in 2026, following a 3-0 sweep in last week's T20I series.
Head-to-head, the two sides are evenly matched in the 50-over format, with England holding a narrow edge — 40 wins to Sri Lanka's 38 from 82 completed ODIs, alongside one tie and three no-results.
However, current form heavily favours the hosts, who beat Sri Lanka 2-1 away in Colombo as recently as January and have shown fresh belief under Brook and coach Brendon McCullum after a difficult 2025.
Jofra Archer returns to spearhead England's attack for the 50-over leg, arriving in outstanding touch and currently third in the ICC's ODI bowling rankings. Joe Root and Ben Duckett offer further batting depth, while Jacks will hope to carry his all-round form into a second successive match.
Sri Lanka, under Kusal Mendis, face an uphill battle to salvage the series after a bruising tour that has brought heavy defeats across formats. Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka and Dunith Wellalage will need to fire at the top and middle order, while the tourists will hope senior spinner Wanindu Hasaranga can offer control against an in-form England line-up chasing a first series sweep over Sri Lanka in years.
All You Need To Know About England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Match
When And Where Will The England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Match Take Place?
The second ODI match between England and Sri Lanka will be played at The Headingley in Leeds on Thursday, September 24.
What Time Will The England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Match Begin?
The second ODI match between England and Sri Lanka is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Match?
The second ODI match between England and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network SD and HD TV channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch The England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Match Online In India?
The second ODI match between England and Sri Lanka will be streamed live in India on SonyLIV.
England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI - Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamil Mishara, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga
England Squad: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sonny Baker