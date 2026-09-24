Portugal Vs Wales Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: When & Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo On TV & Online

Jorge Jesus takes charge of Portugal for the first time against Wales on Thursday
Portugal host the UEFA Nations League match at Estádio José Alvalade after replacing Roberto Martínez
Cristiano Ronaldo remains in the squad and is chasing more international goals at 41
Portugal begin a new era on Thursday when they host Wales at Estádio José Alvalade in the UEFA Nations League, with Jorge Jesus taking charge of the national team for the first time. The 72-year-old replaces Roberto Martínez and inherits a squad that is largely unchanged from the side that went out in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo remains part of the squad at 41 and will try to add to his 146 international goals. The match also offers an early look at how Jesus plans to reshape Portugal, with a handful of selection changes and a different tactical idea from his predecessor.
Wales arrive with some absentees but still bring top-flight experience across the pitch. The fixture also revives a meeting that carries history, from Portugal’s 3-0 friendly win in Chaves in 2000 to their 2-0 victory in the Euro 2016 semi-final in Lyon.
Portugal Squad Changes
Jesus has made a few clear calls.
Samuel Soares has earned a call-up after becoming first choice at Benfica and takes the place of José Sá. Matheus Nunes and Nélson Semedo miss out, while Nuno Tavares returns to the squad.
João Palhinha is back ahead of Samuel Costa and Fábio Silva replaces Gonçalo Guedes in attack. Portugal’s squad is: goalkeepers Diogo Costa, Rui Silva and Samuel Soares; defenders Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Diogo Dalot, Gonçalo Inácio, Renato Veiga, Tomás Araújo and Nuno Tavares.
The midfielders are Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rúben Neves, Vitinha, João Palhinha and João Neves. The forwards are Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix, Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto, Gonçalo Ramos, Francisco Conceição, Francisco Trincão and Fábio Silva.
Wales And History
Wales are without Leeds United pair Joe Rodon and Harry Wilson.
Even so, Craig Bellamy still has plenty of Premier League experience available. Ben Davies will anchor the defence, Neco Williams offers a threat from left-back and Ethan Ampadu holds the midfield together.
They also carry pace and width. David Brooks, Brennan Johnson, Sorba Thomas and Daniel James give Wales danger on the flanks.
There is history here too. Portugal’s first three matches against Wales were friendlies and the last of those came in 2000 in Chaves, when Luís Figo, Ricardo Sá Pinto and Capucho scored in a 3-0 win.
Their only competitive meeting came in the 2016 European Championship semi-final in Lyon. Ronaldo scored and set up Nani in Portugal’s 2-0 win, before Fernando Santos’ side went on to lift the trophy.
Their squad is: goalkeepers Danny Ward, Tom King and David Cornell; defenders Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams, Chris Mepham, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ben Cabango, Jay Dasilva and Jayden Lienou; midfielders Ethan Ampadu, Jordan James, Josh Sheehan, Liam Cullen, Wes Burns, Joel Colwill, Cameron Congreve and Charlie Savage; forwards Daniel James, Kieffer Moore, David Brooks, Brennan Johnson, Sorba Thomas, Mark Harris, Lewis Koumas, Cian Ashford and Joe Taylor.
All You Need To Know About Portugal Vs Wales UEFA Nations League Match
When and Where Will the UEFA Nations League Match Between Portugal And Wales Take Place?
The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Wales will be played at the Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal.
What Time Will the Portugal Vs Wales UEFA Nations League Match Start?
The Portugal vs Wales international match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, September 25.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Portugal Vs Wales UEFA Nations League Match in India?
The UEFA Nations League 2026/27 season will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How Can Fans Watch Portugal Vs Wales UEFA Nations League Match Online in India?
Fans can stream the Premier League 2026/27 matches live on SonyLIV in India.