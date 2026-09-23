'No Such Thing As A Friendly': Carlo Ancelotti Warns India Ahead Of Historic Clash Against Brazil In Kolkata

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Brazil will face India in Kolkata on October 3 with Carlo Ancelotti bringing a full-strength squad for a historic friendly

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Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Summary of this article

  • Brazil will play India in Kolkata on October 3 with Carlo Ancelotti naming a full-strength squad

  • The match is being treated seriously by Brazil, with Ancelotti saying there is never a friendly game for his team

  • India have never hosted the full Brazil national side before this historic fixture

Brazil are set to play India in Kolkata on October 3, with Carlo Ancelotti bringing a full-strength squad to the city for a friendly. Ranked fifth in the world and led by players such as Vinicius Junior, Brazil will also give local supporters a rare chance to see one of world football's best-known sides in action.

The match also carries weight for the visitors. Ancelotti has made clear that Brazil are treating it as more than a routine exhibition, and told The Times of India that there is "never a friendly game" for his team.

Football has a strong following in India despite cricket's hold on the sporting landscape, especially in Kolkata. That makes the fixture notable both for the crowd it should attract and for the message Brazil are sending by arriving with a full-strength lineup.

Also Read: Kolkata Brace Yourself: Vinicius Jr, Raphinha Lead Brazil’s Star-Studded Squad For India Friendly

Pele's India Visits

India has seen Brazilian greats before, but never the full national side.

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Pele went to India three times: in 1977, 2015 and 2018. His first trip was in 1977, when he appeared for the New York Cosmos in an exhibition game against Mohun Bagan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It was the penultimate match of his professional career.

In 2015, he returned as guest of honour to watch matches in Kolkata and New Delhi. He visited again in 2018 for a leadership summit in New Delhi.

Other Brazilian stars have also made the trip, including Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Edmilson, Roberto Carlos and Cafu. But a complete Brazil team had never come to India before this.

Ancelotti's Serious Approach

Ancelotti has described the trip as both sporting and cultural.

Ancelotti said, "Brazil has supporters in every corner of the world" and "It's a pleasure for us to play in India, not just for the Brazilian supporters, but also those in India."

The 67-year-old, who took charge last year, said Brazil would not take their foot off the pedal simply because the game is billed as a friendly. "It's a preparatory game, a friendly, but for us, there is never a friendly game," Ancelotti said.

He also connected the match with Brazil's broader build-up. "We have to see other nations, other cultures. We are used to playing friendlies with different styles," said the coach.

Ancelotti added that the India leg has personal appeal too. "India will be exciting. It's true that India does not have a good experience (of playing world-class opponents), but it's important for us to know how they play. I've never been to India. I am very excited to come to Kolkata."

India And Brazil Context

The gap between the teams is wide. India are currently ranked 138th by FIFA.

India also have an unusual World Cup link with Brazil. They qualified for the 1950 World Cup in Brazil after the rest of their qualifying group pulled out, but did not travel because of financial constraints after being drawn with Sweden, Paraguay and defending champions Italy.

Football still runs deep in pockets of the country, especially in Kolkata and the southern city of Kochi. That gives the October 3 match a strong local backdrop.

Brazil will arrive after playing two friendlies in Australia. Ancelotti, one of football's most decorated coaches, has won a record five Champions League titles and is trying to guide Brazil out of a long World Cup drought. Brazil last lifted the trophy in 2002 and their most recent World Cup campaign ended in the round of 16.

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