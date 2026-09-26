England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2026 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

Harry Brook's side will be boosted if Buttler is fit to return behind the stumps, given how influential he was with the bat before his injury; if he's unavailable, it opens a place for Jamie Smith or another gloveman. Joe Root, in imperious form throughout the year, will again be central to England's hopes, while Sri Lanka will look to Kusal Mendis and their improving spin unit — led by Wellalage and Hasaranga — to control the middle overs as they did at Headingley.