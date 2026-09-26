England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2026 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

England and Sri Lanka meet at The Kia Oval for a winner-takes-all ODI series decider after splitting the opening two matches
Sri Lanka bounced back at Headingley to level the series 1-1, fueled by Kusal Mendis' brilliant 121 and a stifling spin attack
England chase a strong series finish under Harry Brook and Brendon McCullum
England and Sri Lanka head to The Kia Oval on Sunday, September 27 for a series decider that has swung dramatically since the opening game. England won the first ODI at Durham by 89 runs behind Will Jacks' five-wicket haul and unbeaten 46, but Sri Lanka hit straight back at Headingley, defending 321 for 6 to win by 16 runs and level the series 1-1.
Kusal Mendis was the architect of that turnaround, striking 121 off 100 balls, with Kamindu Mendis supporting him in a century stand as Sri Lanka posted their highest score of the series.
England's chase looked well-placed through half-centuries and useful partnerships, but the innings unravelled late — Jos Buttler, who had anchored the chase in commanding fashion alongside Root and Jacks, was forced off with a hamstring injury in the 38th over, and Sri Lanka's spin duo of Dunith Wellalage and Hasaranga squeezed the last recognised batters out to seal a famous win, their first away victory over England at the venue in seven years.
The result means the series is now finely poised heading to London, with home advantage swinging back England's way at a ground where conditions typically favour stroke-play early before turn increases as the match wears on.
Harry Brook's side will be boosted if Buttler is fit to return behind the stumps, given how influential he was with the bat before his injury; if he's unavailable, it opens a place for Jamie Smith or another gloveman. Joe Root, in imperious form throughout the year, will again be central to England's hopes, while Sri Lanka will look to Kusal Mendis and their improving spin unit — led by Wellalage and Hasaranga — to control the middle overs as they did at Headingley.
Sri Lanka's much-changed T20I squad was thrashed 3-0 earlier in the tour, and their ODI form over the past year has been patchy, but this Headingley win proves they retain genuine quality when their batting clicks.
For England, who have now won five of seven ODIs this year under Brook and Brendon McCullum, a series win would extend their resurgent run in the format — while a Sri Lanka victory would be their first series win in England in over a decade.
All You Need To Know About England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Match
When And Where Will The England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Match Take Place?
The third ODI match between England and Sri Lanka will be played at The Kennington Oval in London on Saturday, September 27.
What Time Will The England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Match Begin?
The third ODI match between England and Sri Lanka is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.