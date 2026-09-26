From Agniveer Recruit To International Rower: Nitin Kumar’s Inspiring Asian Games Journey

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Agniveer Nitin Kumar, 19, has risen from an Indian Army recruit to an international rower after his talent was identified during training at a Regimental Centre in Delhi in 2023. Supported by Army Sports Nodes, the Karnal, Haryana native represented India at the World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam in 2026 and the 20th Asian Games in Japan

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Nitin Kumar joined the Indian Army as an Agniveer in 2023 before his sporting talent was identified. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Nitin Kumar joined the Indian Army as an Agniveer in 2023 before his sporting talent was identified

  • The Army spotted his rowing potential during training at a Regimental Centre in Delhi and supported his development

  • He represented India at the World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam in 2026 and the 20th Asian Games in Japan

Nitin Kumar’s rise from an Agniveer recruit to an international rower in three years highlights how the Indian Army spots and builds sporting talent.

Kumar joined the Indian Army as an Agniveer in 2023, before his sporting talent had been identified. The Army discovered it during training at a Regimental Centre in Delhi. It then gave the young recruit an opportunity to develop that talent, and further training at Army Sports Nodes helped him build the skills and fitness required to compete at the highest level.

At 19, Kumar has since progressed from a promising trainee to an international rower.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Day 8 Wrap: India Have Their Best Outing In Aichi-Nagoya So Far With Two Golds, Seven Medals

International Competitions

He rowed for India at the 2026 World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam, then took part in the 20th Asian Games in Japan and placed seventh in his debut at the continental meet. Jaswinder Singh was his teammate in that event.

Domestic Medal Haul

Kumar built his climb with results in India. He took gold at the first Khelo India Water Sports Games in 2025 and added bronze at the 42nd Senior National Rowing Championship the same year. He then won gold at the 43rd Senior National Rowing Championship in 2026, putting him among India’s top rowers.

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Army Sporting Ecosystem

An Agniveer from Karnal district in Haryana, Kumar’s journey shows how the Indian Army’s sporting ecosystem can identify potential and help young people turn it into achievement. Through training, discipline and opportunity, a young recruit has made his mark on the international stage while serving the nation.

His journey fits the idea of “Agniveer: Seva Se Samarth” — service that builds strength, skill and the confidence to pursue excellence. The Indian Army congratulates Kumar and wishes him continued success in bringing further laurels to the country.

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