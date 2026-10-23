Ishan Kishan Ruled Out Of IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Here's What Happened

Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low-grade right adductor strain
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could replace Kishan in India's playing XI after scoring 246 runs in eight international innings at a strike rate of 186.36
India lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the opening T20I by four wickets
India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20 International against New Zealand after sustaining a right adductor strain during the series opener in Nagpur on Thursday.
The second match of the five-game series is scheduled to be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on Friday, stating that the injury was of a low-grade nature.
"Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series," the BCCI statement read. "The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," it added.
The adductor muscles are located along the inner thigh and help with leg movement. The board has not provided a timeline for Kishan's recovery or indicated whether he could feature in the remaining matches of the series.
With Kishan unavailable, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be in contention for a place in India's playing XI. The young batter has been on the sidelines for the last four T20Is after featuring in the semi-final and final of India's victorious Asian Games campaign.
India's other batting option in the squad is seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube, although he does not offer a like-for-like replacement for Kishan.
Kishan's injury could also explain India's decision to alter their batting order in the series opener. Tilak Varma was promoted to No. 3, the position Kishan usually occupies, while the latter came in at No. 5.
Kishan managed just one run off three deliveries before being caught near the leg-side boundary off Mitchell Santner.
India began the series with a four-wicket victory after successfully chasing a target of 226, with two balls to spare.
Sanju Samson led the run chase with 67 off 33 deliveries, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 42 off 28 balls. Naman Dhir provided a late boost with an unbeaten 42 from just 15 deliveries to help India seal the win.
Christchurch will host the second match in succession before the series moves to Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton for the final three T20Is on October 27 and 30, and November 1, respectively.
The T20I series will be followed by five One-Day Internationals and two Test matches between the two sides.