Ahead Of Krishna Das Concert, Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Grammy-Nominated Artist

Krishna Das is a globally renowned kirtan icon.
Das received a Grammy nod in 2013.
The chant master returns to India for a five-city tour that starts today in New Delhi.
Known around the world as the "Chant Master of American Yoga," Krishna Das has brought the ancient Indian tradition of kirtan, the call-and-response devotional chanting, into wider global culture. Born Jeffrey Kagel in Long Island, New York, he stepped away from a rising career as a rock 'n' roll lead singer in the late 1960s to travel to India, where his life was transformed under the guidance of the legendary guru Neem Karoli Baba. By blending Western musical sensibilities with traditional Sanskrit mantras and his signature, soul-stirring voice, Krishna Das has emerged a global symbol of healing, peace, and devotion.
Das' India tour kicks off in New Delhi on October 23, followed by Mumbai on October 25, Pune on October 30, Ahmedabad on November 1 and concluding in Bengaluru on November 4. Tickets are available through the organiser's official platform.
1. Historic Grammy Nomination
Krishna Das’s 2013 Grammy nomination for his album Live Ananda ("Live Bliss") in the Best New Age Album category brought a breakthrough for Indian devotional music in mainstream Western culture. Recorded live during a retreat in upstate New York, the album captured the raw, immersive energy of traditional kirtan, with his impassioned voice and harmonium leading deep call-and-response Sanskrit chants. Dubbed the "Yoga Rock Star" by the Recording Academy, Krishna Das took the stage at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast ceremony to perform live, introducing millions of viewers worldwide to sacred chanting.
This landmark moment thrust a spiritual practice into the global music spotlight, completing a remarkable full-circle journey for an artist who had walked away from mainstream rock decades earlier to seek spiritual devotion in India. The Recording Academy website describes him as someone who "put sacred Sanskrit mantras on the music map" and whose chants have "become the soundtrack for the growing worldwide yoga movement throughout the past two decades."
2. Learned Iconic Harmonium Style On Spot
Although Krishna Das had basic musical training on the piano and brass instruments in his youth, he had never played the harmonium before traveling to India. Upon arriving, he bought his first instrument on impulse and taught himself wholly by ear simply to accompany his voice while chanting in ashrams and temples.
3. Millions Of Global Albums Sold
Despite operating in a niche genre with no mainstream radio airplay, Krishna Das garnered the title of "the chant master of American yoga" by selling over 300,000 physical albums worldwide and generating millions of digital streams across his discography of more than 15 albums. Driven entirely by word-of-mouth momentum and live performances rather than conventional pop marketing, landmark releases like Pilgrim Heart (1998)—which sold over 100,000 copies alone. The Rick Rubin-produced Breath of the Heart (2001) proved that sacred Sanskrit kirtan could accomplish sustainable, widespread commercial success in exclusionary Western music markets.
4. Disciple Of Neem Karoli Baba
Krishna Das’s relationship with Neem Karoli Baba began in 1970. It was the year when Jeffrey Kagel (his earlier name), propelled by existential despair and inspired by Ram Dass, abandoned his American rock music prospects and traveled to India to meet the Himalayan saint. At Kainchi Ashram, he witnessed an unprecedented, unconditional love that demolished his cynicism, leading Maharaj-ji to rename him Krishna Das and immerse him in devotional practice. Though Krishna Das longed to remain in India forever, Maharaj-ji instructed him in 1973 to return to America to love everyone, tell the truth, and chant to God. When Maharaj-ji passed away just months later, that appeal became Krishna Das’s abiding cornerstore. It transmuted his grief into a global mission of devotional singing.
During his final days with Neem Karoli Baba in the latter's ashram in Nainital, India, the spiritual leader asked the American vocalist how he will serve him in America. In response to this question, Krishna Das shared, "I will sing to you in America."
5. The Feature Film Documentary : One Track Heart
In 2012, filmmaker Jeremy Frindel released One Track Heart: The Story of Krishna Das, a feature-length documentary exploring his life journey. The film features interviews with prominent figures, including Rick Rubin, Ram Dass, Daniel Goleman, and Sharon Salzberg, and traces his journey from an angst-ridden American youth to a globally recognized devotional singer. It candidly explores his deepest personal struggles, including his harrowing battle with severe drug addiction and depression following the 1973 passing of his guru, Neem Karoli Baba, and how committing to public kirtan in 1994 ultimately rescued him.