Ahead Of Krishna Das Concert, Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Grammy-Nominated Artist

Krishna Das’s relationship with Neem Karoli Baba began in 1970. It was the year when Jeffrey Kagel (his earlier name), propelled by existential despair and inspired by Ram Dass, abandoned his American rock music prospects and traveled to India to meet the Himalayan saint. At Kainchi Ashram, he witnessed an unprecedented, unconditional love that demolished his cynicism, leading Maharaj-ji to rename him Krishna Das and immerse him in devotional practice. Though Krishna Das longed to remain in India forever, Maharaj-ji instructed him in 1973 to return to America to love everyone, tell the truth, and chant to God. When Maharaj-ji passed away just months later, that appeal became Krishna Das’s abiding cornerstore. It transmuted his grief into a global mission of devotional singing.