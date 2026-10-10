Dhurandhar 2 Enters 2027 Grammy Race With Soundtrack Submitted In 9 Categories

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Songs from the Ranveer Singh film have been entered across global, pop, remix, dance/electronic and rap categories of the 2027 Grammys.

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Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered the 2027 Grammy Awards race with a nine-category soundtrack campaign.

  • B62 Studios announced the Grammy push on Thursday evening with a post and campaign website.

  • Shashwat Sachdev has been submitted for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered the 2027 Grammy Awards race. Its makers have submitted the soundtrack for consideration in nine categories across rap, pop and electronic music. The move extends the film’s awards push beyond India after a strong box-office run. Shashwat Sachdev composed the score, which received praise nationwide.

Dhurandhar 2 soundtrack Grammy submission

The soundtrack has been put forward for consideration across multiple categories, including visual media, global music and dance/electronic fields. The campaign matters because the film has already built momentum at home after emerging as a major commercial success.

The submission also signals a wider ambition for the film’s music. Beyond soundtrack recognition, individual tracks from the album have been entered in mainstream categories.

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Dhurandhar 2 Grammy campaign announcement

The campaign went public on Thursday evening, when B62 Studios, one of the film’s production houses, shared a creative announcing the Grammy push.

B62 Studios wrote, “DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY consideration. Thank you for all the love.” It also shared a link to the website leading the film’s Grammy Awards campaign.

The film was produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Its music was produced by T-Series.

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Submitted Grammy categories

The campaign website says the film plans to compete in nine categories at the 2027 Grammy Awards. Composer Shashwat Sachdev has been submitted for a nomination in Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

The song entries listed on the website are:

  • Kanhaiyya — Best Global Music Performance

  • Aari Aari — Best Asian Pop Music Performance

  • Phir Se — Best Song Written for Visual Media

  • Jaan Se Guzarte Hai — Best Global Music Performance

  • Jaiye Sajana — Pop Duo / Group Performance

  • Vaari Jaavan — Best Dance / Electronic Recording

  • Hum Pyaar Karne Wale — Best Remixed Recording

  • Destiny - Mann Atkeya — Best Rap Performance

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About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2, which hit the screens in March this year, is the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor, among others, rounded out the cast.

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