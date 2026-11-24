Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra was known to be everyone's hero.
Divya Dutta exclusively told Outlook India about her old association with Dharmendra.
Dharmendra was also known as one of the finest action heroes.
Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. The veteran actor shared a beautiful bond with all the stars of Hindi cinema. Actress Divya Dutta, who has worked with Dharmendra in his directorial Apne, remembers the iconic actor and shares how her bond with Dharmendra went beyond movies.
Divya Dutta and Dharmendra were from the same city
Divya Dutta has an old association with Dharmendra. This is because both the actors have their roots in Ludhiana, Punjab. The Last Man in Tower actor also revealed her family's connection to Sholay's Veeru. Her mom also used to tie a rakhi to the actor.
Divya, in an interview with Outlook India shares, "Dharam Ji and I came from the same place, so there is that connection of coming from the same roots. And when I came here (in Mumbai) my uncle was a film director. Dharam Ji was working on his film, and my mother used to tie a rakhi to Dharam Ji. There was this closeness".
I did Apne with Dharmendra": Divya Dutta
In Anil Sharma's movie Apne, Divya Dutta played Pooja B. Singh Chaudhary, who is married to Karan Singh Chaudhary, played by Bobby Deol. Divya further, in the interview, recalled the time spent with Dharmendra on the sets. She asked the legendary actor about the role he thought would suit her as a star.
The Veer Zara star quipped, "I did Apne with him. I used to sit with him and ask, "If you ever thought there was a role that would suit me, which one would it be?" He thought and said Guddi. This is the film that Jaya ji made her debut in. There have been lovely, very fond and charming memories with him. His poetry is also lovely".
Beyond being "Bollywood's He-Man", Dharmendra was also known as one of the finest action heroes. The actor knew how to embody charm and strength in his roles. Dharmendra's film career in Hindi cinema took him far away from his village in Punjab. However, the values rooted in him never left him.