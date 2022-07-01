Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Dharmendra Recalls How Dilip Kumar Inspired The Actor In Him

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra shared how he has always been a huge fan of legendary actor Dilip Kumar and how he inspired the actor in him on 'Superstar Singer 2'.

undefined
Dharmendra Deol Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 5:41 pm

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra shared how he has always been a huge fan of legendary actor Dilip Kumar and how he inspired the actor in him on 'Superstar Singer 2'.

He said: "Till Class VIII, I did not know anything about cinema and my father was a school teacher who was very strict. And parents always think about your good only and he never considered cinema to be a good thing.

"When I was in Class VI, some of my classmates were very thrilled about going to the cinema, and I kept asking them what cinema was."

"And, when I went to the tenth grade, I saw Dilip Kumar Ji's film 'Shaheed' and I immediately fell in love with him and his acting skills.; felt like he was my brother. I was elated by the audience's love for him and yearned for it myself. Hence, I became an actor to win the audience's love and I am getting the love to which I am truly grateful," he added.

Also when asked about how he used to imitate Dilip Kumar and Prem Nath after watching 'Aan' film, the veteran actor said: "Dilip Kumar ji's film 'Aan' had released and I watched it as I was a big fan of his. So, I used to step out of my house and go somewhere to imitate Dilip Saab and Prem Nath Ji's acting from the movie. So I had this passion within me to observe and learn."

'Superstar Singer 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dharmendra Dilip Kumar Celebrity Death Bollywood Veteran Actor Superstar Singer 2
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera