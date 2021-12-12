Watch: Dharmendra Consoles Teary-Eyed Saira Banu During Her First Public Appearance After Dilip Kumar's Death

A video of Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra consoling actress Saira Banu, after the latter stepped out in public for the first time following the death of her husband Dilip Kumar, has gone viral on the Internet.

In the video, Banu can be seen getting teary-eyed as she’s about to pay tribute to the legendary star. In the video, Dharmendra and filmmaker Subhash Ghai can be seen consoling the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Banu had visited filmmaker Subash Ghai’s Whistling Woods Institute, where students paid tribute to Dilip Kumar with a painting memorising the legendary actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In a recent interview, Saira Banu said she still believes that he is walking side-by-side with her. “I will do the prayers, remember him and I want the day to be very quiet. I want to visit the Juhu garden (Juhu Qabrastan) where he is (buried),” she said.

Remembering his past birthdays, she added, “The house would be full of flowers, there were times when bouquets would be on all the floors, steps and everywhere in the house and we would not have enough room for it. It used to be that wonderful. He was so loved by people. He still is.”

Saira Banu had shared screen space with Dilip Kumar in quite a few films such as Sagina, Bairaag and Gopi, before their marriage in 1966. The actor said that the memories of over five decades she spent with Kumar is what keeps her going.

“(I believe) he is walking side-by-side with me with his hands in mine. He is very much there, that’s the way I think and that is the way I want to live and be alive. It is unimaginable for me to walk without him, you know, we have shared a life together. It’s been 55-56 years of togetherness,” she added.

“Every marriage has ups and downs but we had a wonderful happy time together. He has been so supportive in my life. It has been my good fortune to have shared my life with him. I will always treasure him. He will always and always be alive for me,” she concluded.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla and PTI)