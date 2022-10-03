Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Karan Deol On Sharing Screen With Father Sunny Deol In 'Apne 2': No Bigger Dream Than This

Actor Karan Deol shares his excitement about sharing screen space with his father and Bollywood star Sunny Deol in 'Apne 2', a sequel to the 2007 sports drama 'Apne' starring veteran actor Dharmendra and his sons.

Sunny Deol and Karan Deol
Sunny Deol and Karan Deol Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 2:01 pm

Karan, who was seen in his father's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', talks about his experience working with Sunny.

He said: "The climax is here. The final read of 'Apne' starts with Neeraj Sir and my father who will also be my co-star. No bigger dream than this where I am getting not only to work with him but also to share the screen space with him."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

He added how he has put all his efforts to give his best and he is looking ahead to the response of the viewers.

"The experience till now has been amazing. I have indulged myself so much into the script that I cannot wait to go on floors for the shoot."

'Apne 2' is all set to go on floors soon. Sunny Deol is also shooting for a sequel to the 2001 film 'Gadar' and 'Soorya' is also in the pipeline.

