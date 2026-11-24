How Dharmendra Proposed To Hema Malini: 'You'll Have To Marry Me Now'

While much of their romance had been the subject of film magazine speculation, Hema Malini offered a remarkably straightforward account of how their marriage came about during a conversation with Simi Garewal on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Recalling how her family had grown increasingly insistent about her marrying someone else, Hema revealed that she had made up her mind about Dharmendra. "I called him and I said, ‘You’ll have to marry me now.’ He said, ‘Yeah, I’ll marry you.’ So that is how it happened," she recalled. There was no elaborate proposal or grand public declaration. Instead, the exchange reflected a decision reached after years of knowing each other, navigating family opposition and dealing with the scrutiny surrounding their relationship.