Dharmendra and Hema Malini first crossed paths at a film premiere before 1970.
The couple starred in 28 films together, including the iconic Sholay.
Their 1980 marriage became one of Bollywood's most debated relationships.
On Dharmendra's first death anniversary, Bollywood remembers him the way it knows best: through old songs, film reruns and anecdotes that have become part of its collective memory. Few of those memories travel as far as the pairing of the strapping Punjabi star and the Dream Girl from Tamil Nadu. Dharmendra and Hema Malini's story began in 1970, when they first crossed paths in the film industry, and continued for more than five decades, until Dharmendra's death at the age of 89 in 2025.
It was never a straightforward Bollywood romance, nor did it follow the conventions of the love stories they brought to the screen. There was a married leading man, a protective mother, family opposition and an industry that followed their relationship almost as closely as it followed their films. Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children when he fell in love with Hema Malini. Their eventual marriage in 1980 only deepened the public fascination with a relationship that had been scrutinised from the beginning.
Yet, beyond the gossip columns and controversies, there were two actors who found companionship in each other, built a family and continued to speak with affection about their years together. Their collaborations, from Tum Haseen Main Jawaan to Sholay, gave audiences a screen pairing for the ages, while their personal lives unfolded in ways that were considerably more complicated.
On November 24, as Dharmendra's first death anniversary brings renewed attention to his life and legacy, we revisit the relationship through their own recollections, old magazine interviews and the moments that shaped it. From their first meeting and the courtship that nearly took a different turn to Hema's account of asking him to marry her, this is the story behind one of Hindi cinema's most talked-about romances.
Dharmendra And Hema Malini's First Meeting: Asmaan Mahal's Premiere
Interestingly, Dharmendra and Hema Malini's first encounter took place before they became co-stars. In her authorised biography, Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl, written by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Hema recalled meeting the actor at the premiere of KA Abbas' Asmaan Mahal. She was still a newcomer and had been encouraged by her mentor, B Ananthaswami, to attend film premieres to gain visibility. Her mother, Jaya Chakravarty, dressed her in a traditional Kanjeevaram sari, complete with kajal and a gajra. During the interval, Hema was invited on stage to share her impressions of the film. As she walked towards the stage, she overheard Dharmendra speaking to Shashi Kapoor in Punjabi. He reportedly remarked, "Kudi badi changi hai" (The girl is quite pretty). Hema recalled pretending not to have heard him, though the exchange stayed with her.
Their professional association began in 1970 with Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Dharmendra was already an established star, while Hema was steadily making her place in the industry. What began as a screen pairing soon developed into a popular on-screen partnership, with filmmakers recognising the audience appeal of bringing the two actors together. They went on to share screen space in films such as Sharafat, Naya Zamana, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu and Dost, among others. Their chemistry would eventually become one of the defining attractions of Ramesh Sippy's Sholay (1975), in which Dharmendra played Veeru and Hema essayed Basanti.
The scale of their professional success was evident in Dharmendra's own recollection of their filmography. In a 2011 interview with The Indian Express, the actor revealed that they had worked together in 28 films, of which 15 were jubilee hits, and 10 were golden jubilees. He also explained that filmmakers repeatedly wanted to cast them together because their pairing was considered a commercial draw. By then, their appeal had extended well beyond individual films. Audiences were invested in their chemistry on screen, even as speculation about their relationship off screen began attracting attention of its own.
How Dharmendra And Hema Malini Fell In Love: The Sholay Connection
Dharmendra and Hema Malini's growing closeness soon became a subject of conversation beyond the cinema halls, particularly during the making of Ramesh Sippy's Sholay (1975). Dharmendra played Veeru, while Hema portrayed Basanti, giving Hindi cinema one of its most memorable screen couples. Their romance, however, was complicated by the circumstances surrounding it. Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur, whom he had married in 1954, and was a father to four children, Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajeeta. Hema, meanwhile, was among the most sought-after actresses of her generation and had admirers within the film industry, including Sanjeev Kumar and Jeetendra.
One frequently recounted anecdote from the making of Sholay claims that Dharmendra paid the light boys to deliberately disrupt shots during the gun-training sequence so that he could get more opportunities to embrace Hema during retakes. Though it remains part of the film's behind-the-scenes lore rather than an independently established production fact, the story has endured alongside their screen romance.
In a 2011 interview with The Indian Express, Hema spoke about how their real-life feelings influenced their performances, saying, "In those days, the romance was so different. Our love scenes in films were so genuine because we were actually in love. We wanted to work together so that we could spend time together." Dharmendra, in the same conversation, reflected on their professional partnership and admitted, "We did not do as many romantic films as we should have done. We were stuck in the commercial genre for too long."
When Hema Malini Almost Married Jeetendra: Dharmendra's Dramatic Intervention
One of the most extraordinary episodes in Dharmendra and Hema Malini's relationship came when Hema's family, increasingly concerned about her involvement with an already-married Dharmendra, began considering Jeetendra as a more suitable match. Hema and Jeetendra had worked together in Dulhan and Khushboo, and their families reportedly believed that the two would make a sensible couple. Matters progressed to the point where Hema, Jeetendra and their families travelled to Madras for what was expected to be a wedding.
However, according to an excerpt from Ram Kamal Mukherjee's authorised biography, Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl, published by Hindustan Times in 2017, Dharmendra learnt about the proposed marriage through a newspaper report. He rushed to Madras, accompanied by Jeetendra's then girlfriend, Shobha Sippy, to meet Hema before the wedding could take place.
The confrontation was reportedly tense, with Hema's father reminding Dharmendra that he was already a married man. The actor, however, insisted on speaking to Hema privately. Following an emotional conversation, Hema asked the families to wait a few days before proceeding with the marriage. Jeetendra and his family were unwilling to wait, and the proposed wedding was eventually called off. The episode remains one of the most revealing chapters in their romance, showing just how close Hema came to choosing a different life and the extent of the family pressure she faced to consider a more conventional match.
How Dharmendra Proposed To Hema Malini: 'You'll Have To Marry Me Now'
While much of their romance had been the subject of film magazine speculation, Hema Malini offered a remarkably straightforward account of how their marriage came about during a conversation with Simi Garewal on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Recalling how her family had grown increasingly insistent about her marrying someone else, Hema revealed that she had made up her mind about Dharmendra. "I called him and I said, ‘You’ll have to marry me now.’ He said, ‘Yeah, I’ll marry you.’ So that is how it happened," she recalled. There was no elaborate proposal or grand public declaration. Instead, the exchange reflected a decision reached after years of knowing each other, navigating family opposition and dealing with the scrutiny surrounding their relationship.
Dharmendra And Hema Malini's 1980 Marriage: The Secret Wedding, Controversy And Hema's Perspective
Dharmendra and Hema Malini married in 1980 while he was still married to Prakash Kaur. Reports claimed the couple had converted to Islam and married through a private nikah, though Dharmendra later disputed the conversion claims. Journalist Bharathi S Pradhan, writing in The Telegraph, recalled tracing the priest who conducted a South Indian-style ceremony at Hema's brother's Juhu apartment. Dharmendra reportedly wore a traditional dhoti, with his father present. The wedding was initially kept private and came into the public eye after Hema's mother, Jaya Chakravarty, confirmed it to Star & Style.
Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's first wife, also spoke about the marriage in a rare 1981 interview with Stardust: “Dharmendra is not a perfect husband, but he is a wonderful father. Hemaji is very beautiful; any man could be attracted to her.” Hema, meanwhile, addressed the criticism in her authorised biography, Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl: “Fingers were pointed. Accusations were flung at us. I knew people discussed me behind my back. I just knew that he made me happy.” She added that she did not want to disturb his first family and was happy with the role he played in their daughters' lives.
In a 1999 conversation with Simi Garewal, Hema explained her acceptance of the situation: “You love a person so much, and you get so much love from that person, so how can you torture that person for such petty things?” Speaking to Lehren Retro in 2023, she acknowledged that her life had not followed the conventional idea of a family, but said she was happy with her two daughters and the life she had built.
Dharmendra and Hema welcomed their elder daughter, Esha Deol, in 1981, followed by Ahana Deol in 1985. While Hema continued to work in films and pursue her classical dance career, she also took an active role in raising their daughters.
One particularly touching detail emerged from Hema's appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. She revealed that Dharmendra had booked an entire nursing home during the births of both their daughters to ensure that she could have privacy.
Dharmendra And Hema Malini: A Love Story That Continued Beyond The Films
Their bond extended beyond their film collaborations. In 2011, they reunited for Tell Me O Kkhuda, directed by Hema and starring Esha. Recalling their first day on set in an Indian Express interview, Hema admitted feeling intimidated when Dharmendra asked her, “sab aata hai na?” He, in turn, praised her directorial abilities, calling her one of the best directors he had worked with. It was a glimpse of the affection and professional respect that had endured over decades.
Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89; their story remains more than a romance remembered through Sholay and their other films. It was shaped by difficult choices, family responsibilities and a life that rarely followed convention. Their own recollections offer perhaps the most revealing account of a relationship that remained part of their lives for more than five decades.