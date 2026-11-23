As seen at the end of the trailer, Sachiv Ji is shown getting ready to speak to Brij Bhushan, a.k.a. Pradhan Ji, and Manju Devi, played by Neena Gupta. Will he muster the courage to tell them he wants Rinki's hand in marriage? It will be interesting to see if Rinki and Sachiv Ji have a happy ending. With politics rising in Phulera, family tensions, and the Banrakas gaining power, Sachiv Ji's personal life could get messy.