Sachiv Ji and Rinki's relationship has evolved with every season of the Panchayat series.
Jitendra Kumar plays Abhishek Tripathi, a.k.a. Sachiv Ji, while Sanvikaa plays his lady love, Rinki.
Both have acknowledged their feelings for one another, as seen in the earlier seasons of Panchayat.
Phulera residents in Panchayat Season 5 will return to village politics, unseen rivalries and personal battles. Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for Panchayat Season 5 on November 23, 2026, and fans saw how the air in Phulera village changed. Indeed! The tables have turned: Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar), once known for challenging Phulera's administration, is now in an influential position.
The fifth season of the Panchayat series will drop on December 3, 2026, and it will be interesting to see how Jitendra Kumar and Sanvikaa's secret relationship takes a new turn. Kumar plays Abhishek Tripathi, a.k.a. Sachiv Ji, while Sanvikaa plays Rinki.
Sachiv Ji may tell Pradhan Ji that he likes Rinki
Raghubir Yadav plays Phulera's now-former Pradhan Ji (chief). As seen in the trailer for Panchayat Season 5, apart from the new political developments in Phulera, an important glimpse is shown into Sachiv Ji and Rinki's life. Their relationship has evolved slowly over the earlier seasons of Panchayat. Both have acknowledged their feelings for one another.
As seen at the end of the trailer, Sachiv Ji is shown getting ready to speak to Brij Bhushan, a.k.a. Pradhan Ji, and Manju Devi, played by Neena Gupta. Will he muster the courage to tell them he wants Rinki's hand in marriage? It will be interesting to see if Rinki and Sachiv Ji have a happy ending. With politics rising in Phulera, family tensions, and the Banrakas gaining power, Sachiv Ji's personal life could get messy.
As seen at the end of the trailer, Sachiv Ji is shown getting ready to speak to Brij Bhushan, a.k.a. Pradhan Ji, and Manju Devi, played by Neena Gupta. Will he muster the courage to tell them he wants Rinki's hand in marriage? It will be interesting to see if Rinki and Sachiv Ji have a happy ending. With politics rising in Phulera, family tensions, and the Banrakas gaining power, Sachiv Ji's personal life could get messy.
More about Panchayat Season 5 trailer
The Panchayat Season 5 trailer showcases the political developments from the earlier season. Kranti Devi, a.k.a. Sunita Rajwar, defeats Manju Devi in the elections and becomes the new Pradhan of Phulera. Kranti's husband, Bhushan, known as Banrakas, becomes the Pradhanpati (husband of an elected village woman head), and his influence is seen in Phulera's administration.
The trailer also shows how Abhishek and Vikas, played by Chandan Roy, cannot accept Banrakas as the new Pradhan of Phulera. Banrakas makes Sachiv Ji and Vikas's lives difficult by giving them menial jobs.
Another highlight of the trailer is how Sachiv Ji's MBA ambitions may face new obstacles. This is because his plans to pursue an MBA have always been central to his character. Sachiv Ji is seen adjusting to the new administration's policies, and his MBA plans may face hurdles again. To know more, all Panchayat fans can watch the new series on December 3, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.