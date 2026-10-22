The Rings Of Power Season 3 Trailer Teases Sauron’s Rise And Grip Over Middle-Earth

The Rings Of Power Season 3 trailer has dropped.
Prime Video launches the first four episodes on November 11.
The third season transpires seven years after the events of the second.
Ahead of its November 11 debut on Prime Video, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power released a action-packed Season 3 trailer on Wednesday. The preview lends a glimpse of the chaos plunging Middle-earth, as heroes unite to defend their realm against Sauron's terrifying forces of orcs, ringwraiths, and dragons.
Beyond Sauron's desperate grab for control, the show launches a compelling personal twist with Jamie Campbell Bower joining as Galadriel’s long-missing husband, Celeborn. His return complicates Galadriel's trajectory after two seasons defined by her complex ties to Sauron, thrusting narrative to juggle her intimate emotional reckoning alongside Middle-earth’s total warfare. Unfolding seven years after the events of Season 2, Season 3 begins at the height of the War of the Elves and the Dark Lord.
The official synopsis states, “Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings. Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life…”
Stars like Charlie Vickers, Robert Aramayo, and Ismael Cruz Córdova are part of the returning bunch. At this year’s San Diego Comic Con, it was revealed that Simon Pegg would voice the Balrog this season.
Rings Of Power Season 3 Release Details
Prime Video will roll out the eight-episode run across three consecutive weeks in November 2026, launching with a four-episode premiere on November 11, two more on November 18, and the two-part finale on November 25. The Rings of Power Season 3 is produced by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Director Charlotte Brändström. Brändström is joined by directors Sanaa Hamri and Stefan Schwartz. Each director steers multiple episodes in the upcoming season.
Set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the fantasy series traces the Second Age of Middle-earth. The first two seasons, comprising 16 episodes, are currently available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.