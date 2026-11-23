Prime Video has dropped the trailer of Sacred Jewel.
Sacred Jewel is a Korean historical action-thriller.
Set in 1258, the show stars Ahn Bo-hyun and Lee Sung-min.
Ahead of its December streaming debut, Prime Video has dropped the official US trailer for The Sacred Jewel, an upcoming Korean historical action-thriller. Set in 1258 during the twilight of the Goryeo Dynasty, as a bitter three-decade war against the Mongols edges toward collapse, the series trails a desperate convoy dispatched to retrieve the fabled "Avalokitesvara Jewel," a national relic rumored to possess miraculous powers capable of saving the kingdom.
Amid the chaos of war, their fates collide on a treacherous expedition where loyalty, romance, and survival are thrust to the brink.
The Korean action series features a crackling ensemble that includes Ahn Bo-hyun, Lee Sung-min, Claudia Kim, Ha Yoon-kyoung, Yoon Kyun-sang, Bae Jeong-nam, Son Woo-Hyun, & Kang Mal-geum.
Plunging straight into the chaos of a war-ravaged Goryeo Dynasty, the Prime Video preview follows young warrior Baek Gyul after he is tapped to lead an elite squad on a perilous quest capable of turning the tide of the conflict. Alongside glimpses of his bond with Princess Wang Hee, the footage glimpses the grim stakes. The Emperor issues a ruthless decree forbidding Baek Gyul from ever coming back alive should he fail. The trailer builds to a thundering climax as this last-hope convoy plunges headfirst into the lethal hazards of the battlefield.
Sacred Jewel Synopsis
The expanded official synopsis states, "Set in 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, after nearly three decades of relentless warfare against the Mongols, the kingdom stands on the brink of collapse. With defeat looming, a daring expedition emerges as the kingdom’s last hope. Led by the determined young warrior Baek Gyul, an elite convoy embarks on a treacherous mission to recover a sacred jewel believed to possess miraculous powers capable of protecting Goryeo."
It adds, “As the group fights its way through enemy territory and ventures beyond the mountains toward the eastern sea, danger lurks at every turn. Meanwhile, Princess Wang Hee races to their aid, setting the stage for a journey where the fate of a kingdom and the lives of those fighting for it hang in the balance."
The series will premiere on Prime Video on December 5.