Plunging straight into the chaos of a war-ravaged Goryeo Dynasty, the Prime Video preview follows young warrior Baek Gyul after he is tapped to lead an elite squad on a perilous quest capable of turning the tide of the conflict. Alongside glimpses of his bond with Princess Wang Hee, the footage glimpses the grim stakes. The Emperor issues a ruthless decree forbidding Baek Gyul from ever coming back alive should he fail. The trailer builds to a thundering climax as this last-hope convoy plunges headfirst into the lethal hazards of the battlefield.